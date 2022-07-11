Sandra Jean Noble Goss.Courtesy of family

Sandra Jean Noble Goss: Mother. Metalsmith. Politico. Friend. Born March 15, 1946, in Toronto; died Feb. 19, 2022, in Guelph, Ont.; of mesothelioma; aged 75.

When Sandy Goss went to the grocery store there was no telling when she would return. Her family simply assumed she’d encountered a friend in the produce section where they would, for the next half hour or so, give way to customers trying to get at the tomatoes. She had a gift for friendship and it blossomed in every aspect of her life. Some relationships even dated back to kindergarten.

An only child to Nell and John Noble, she grew up cherished and loved, demonstrating generosity and care for others throughout her life.

Having studied political science and history at York University, Sandy’s decision to follow a creative career path coincided with meeting Andrew Goss at a party in Montreal during Expo 67. They stayed up most of the night talking, much to the worry of Sandy’s travel mates. That fall Andrew quit his job in Montreal to follow her back to Toronto. They married two years later at the Friends Meeting House (Quakers).

In 1969, the Gosses went to study jewellery arts at Hornsey College of Art in London, England, for a year, and then at Toronto’s George Brown College for two more years.

Following this, they built a passive solar home in Grey County, Ont., and became, as Sandy said, “back to the landers.” They had two children, Owen and Alex.

After seven years of rural living, the family moved into Owen Sound in 1985 and she became involved with Makers, a craft collective, the Art Town Studio Tour, the Tom Thomson Art Gallery and Summerfolk Festival’s craft area. She taught at Georgian College as well as at the Haliburton School of Arts.

Sandy’s award-winning jewellery reached far and wide. Once while standing in line to enter MOMA in New York, she noticed her earrings on the woman in front of her. Naturally, they fell into conversation. Sandy rarely hesitated to engage and connect with strangers, whether discussing politics as a campaign manager for a local candidate or chatting with a taxi driver en route to the hospital for cancer treatment. Sandy was diagnosed in 2016 shortly after the couple moved to Guelph to be closer to family. Sharply intuitive, sensitive, curious and caring, Sandy sought out people’s stories and their histories, firmly convinced that everyone counted.

Growing up, Alex remembers being surrounded by creativity. The dining room sideboard stored craft items instead of fancy dishes so that the boys could create whenever they wanted. Art supplies could be found in every room and at the cottage, fossils from the beach became inspiration for Sandy’s jewellery and prints.

Owen remembers collecting slugs and asking his mother to hold onto them. Sandy obliged, putting aside her visceral abhorrence of them. He says this was the type of mother she was – she held your slugs for you.

When grandchildren arrived, Sandy created a hand-sewn cloth, complete with a town scene, to cover a glass-topped coffee table. This allowed the kids to run their small cars on the table while keeping them safe.

Sandy was an avid fan of snail mail, even if her friends lived close by. She began a writing group in Guelph and one of its projects was a postcard exchange for which specific prompts posed literary challenges. Sandy also wrote stories, based on family history, for her four grandchildren: Sam, Julia, Olivia and Jasper. During the pandemic, she read Anne of Green Gables and other stories aloud to Julia over Zoom.

Before Sandy entered hospice, she explained to her grandchildren how grief might feel and that they should not be afraid for her. Sandy’s concern for others and their sadness and discomfort overrode her own.

Sandy did so much with grace, humour and kindness. Those so fortunate to know and love her greatly miss her presence.

Rose Morley and Kris Rosar are two of Sandy’s many friends.

