Miriam Wise was a survivor with unfailing optimism

Miriam Wise Survivor. Role model. Nurturer. Reader. Born March 15, 1922, in Stopnitza, Poland; died June 19, 2018, in Toronto; of Alzheimer’s; aged 96.

Open this photo in gallery Miriam Wise. The Globe and Mail

“One always returns to Austen.” This confident observation about Jane Austen’s place in the literary canon was not made by a professor, but by Miriam Wise, a Holocaust survivor, who only learned English after arriving in Canada in her 20s.

Miriam, known as Mania, was the sixth of eight children born to Leibish and Faigie Zelewicz. As a child, she served as her blind grandmother’s eyes. Bubie Gitel slept with little Mania and blessed her nightly, asking that angels watch over her. Given the horrors that she would survive, and the great blessings that she would later enjoy, Bubie Gitel’s words proved prophetic.

In October of 1942, Mania and the other young people of her town were rounded up and sent to be slave labour for a German munitions factory in Skarzysko. Those left behind, the older people and the children, were sent to Treblinka where they perished.

While in Skarzysko, Mania and her siblings helped one another; if one found an extra potato in their soup, it would be shared. Mania acquired a needle and thread at great personal risk in order to keep her brothers' uniforms looking neat and tidy and thereby increase their chances of survival.

Her kindness did not go unnoticed. Sharing a barrack with Mania’s brothers was Herschel Wise, a confident and charismatic man, who admired her beautiful dark eyes and sisterly devotion. They managed to sneak in some conversations. Mania was unfailingly optimistic, even in those dark days. During one of their stolen chats, she talked about modern theories of child rearing. Herschel was astounded. Why was this young woman discussing children when soon they would all be dead? Miraculously, they both survived. In 1945, Miriam proposed marriage to a hesitant Herschel. To his objections that they were impoverished, Mania responded they might just as easily starve together.

They arrived in Canada three years later accompanied by their daughter, Faigie. Two sons soon followed. Mania was able to put her parenting theories into practise and her sunny, uncritical mothering style became the gold standard for the next generation. At the heart of their welcoming home was the profound love they bore one another. Herschel playfully referred to Mania as his “girlfriend” and together they sang, flirted and danced the tango well into their 80s.

Mania maintained her strong faith that things would always work out. When a three-day-old grandson became gravely ill and the family was told that there was no hope, she defiantly declared that as she had already set the table for the baby's party, she would not be removing the tablecloth until they celebrated his recovery. The baby recovered and the party took place.

However busy Mania was with her family, she always made time to attend lectures and read. This was the private world she carved out for herself. She read widely, though she did always return to Jane Austen. While she took an immigrant’s pride in the educational achievements of her children, we knew that despite our various titles, she was the truly brilliant one.

A true woman of valour, she was the beloved Naomi to my Ruth.

Sherri Wise is Mania’s daughter-in-law.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed.