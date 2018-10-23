Most Canadians happy, Globe survey finds

Sixty-seven per cent of Canadians report being very happy, generally speaking, and 68 per cent are very satisfied with their lives, according to a new, nationwide Gandalf Group survey conducted for The Globe and Mail. Just 5 per cent of Canadians say they are very unhappy. The online survey of nearly 2,500 adults looked at Canadians’ overall happiness and the level of satisfaction with specific aspects of their personal, family, social, work, and financial lives. The margin of error for a probability sample of this size would be plus or minus 2 per cent, 19 times out of 20, according to the Gandalf Group. The sample of Canadians was weighted to reflect the country’s gender, age, and regional distribution.

The most powerful overall determinants of happiness and satisfaction with life are mental health and having a sense of purpose. The area that Canadians are least content with? Their sex lives. Just 37 per cent say they’re very satisfied with sexual encounters or activity — the lowest score of all of the survey questions.