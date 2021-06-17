Mother of 12, Joan Shannon loved giving life and nurturing it

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Life

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

Mother of 12, Joan Shannon loved giving life and nurturing it

Éric Blais
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Joan Shannon.

Courtesy of family

Joan Shannon. Nurse. Mother. Knitter. Resilient. Born June 2, 1931, in Montreal; died Jan. 5, 2021, in Montreal, of cancer; aged 89.

When Joan brought home another baby after having already given life to several, her mother noted that converting to Catholicism to marry the love of her life did not come with an obligation to have so many children. Joan continued to bring home babies. It had little to do with religion. She loved giving life and nurturing it. She was a caring mother to seven boys and five girls and continued to do so with grace and resilience as a single parent after her husband died.

Joan Kersgaard grew up in Montreal, her mother spoke mostly Finnish and her father mostly Danish. She trained as a nurse and worked at St Mary’s Hospital’s maternity ward in Montreal. It’s also where she met Bill Shannon. She had just helped deliver his sister-in-law’s baby and shown the father to his wife’s room, when an identical man stepped off the elevator. Joan was both puzzled and smitten. Bill and his brother Jack were twins and Jack’s wife soon set the couple up on a date. Joan was crazy about him, and although raised Lutheran, she did not hesitate to convert. Joan and Bill were married in 1954 and had their first child, Deborah, a year later.

Story continues below advertisement

In 1972, Joan returned from the hospital with Judy, her 12th child. Judy was born with Down Syndrome and they would be joined at the hip. A fitting metaphor for a mother and daughter who became inseparable, even after Joan had both her hips replaced.

The household was organized chaos. There was no need for one of those signs with the motto: Live Well. Laugh Often. Love Much. This came naturally to the Shannons, and it was infectious to anyone joining the family.

As the children grew up, so did their appetite. If there were fewer than five kids home for dinner, Joan wouldn’t bother to cook a meal. Leftovers would do. When Joan returned from the grocery store with a week’s worth of food, the fridge was often raided by her sons returning with late-night munchies. Joan eventually put a lock on the pantry and removed the fridge door handle, which she tucked under her pillow at night.

Open this photo in gallery

Joan Shannon and her husband Bill in 1968, packing up for another overloaded trip to the cabin.

Courtesy of family

Summers were spent in a modest cabin on the shores of Lake Champlain in upstate New York, where Bill’s mother was born. Getting to the cottage was an adventure. Bill drove a wood-panelled station wagon pulling a trailer. The car was packed with a carload of kids, Joan (who was usually expecting or had just given birth), a mother’s helper (often a pregnant teen from the Catholic Community Services who needed support and a home during her pregnancy), a dog and a cat. Today, the cottage remains a magnet for the family, with 27 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Joan experienced the joys of giving life but also the pain of loss. Bill died of cancer in 1986 and her seventh child, also named Bill, died from ALS at 49, leaving behind five boys and his wife. It punctured her heart. Instead of retreating in her pain, she redoubled her efforts to wrap her arms around her family. She gave them permission to grieve but to also live.

Joan and Judy also ran a weekly knitting group at a senior’s residence in Montreal to make blankets for the homeless. Joan welcomed all knitters and set them up with whatever wool was available. No two blankets were the same and some are still visible on the streets of Montreal.

Now that Joan is gone, her children have made their homes Judy’s home. It keeps them tightly knit to each other and the memory of Joan.

Story continues below advertisement

Éric Blais is Joan’s son-in-law.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies