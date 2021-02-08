 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Life

Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

Mother of 15, Pauline Yawney’s only extravagance was her flower garden

Deborah Yawney
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pauline Yawney.

Courtesy of family

Pauline Yawney: Mother. Baba. Gardener. Cook. Born March 21, 1923, in Glen Hope, Man.; died Nov. 21, 2020, in Sudbury, Ont., of natural causes; aged 97.

As a daughter to Ukrainian immigrants who built their homestead on the Prairies, Pauline Puhach knew a life of hardship and hard work from her earliest days. Her parents arrived in 1912 and began to make a life for themselves on land outside McCreary, Man. Between building a log home, raising children and trying to eke a living out of unyielding Prairie soil, there wasn’t a lot of time left for leisure. Pauline was the sixth of 11 children and never forgot those early years. She remembers having to ride a bike alone 10 miles into town to pick up supplies. Her voice took on a special tone when she recalled the apple she received as a Christmas gift from a teacher: She’d never tasted one before and said she could still smell and taste that apple some 80 years later.

Pauline set out for Winnipeg when she was just 16 to work as a housekeeper. To hear her tell the story in her no-nonsense way, there were too many mouths to feed at home and she had to do her part.

Story continues below advertisement

Pauline’s brother worked in lumber camps near Thunder Bay and met Michael Yawney while working there. The two began conspiring to meet girls and her brother thought of Pauline. Mike and Pauline corresponded through letters for some time before they decided to get married. They wed in a small ceremony in 1943 in Sudbury, where Mike had a job working for the Inco mines. Within a year, they were expecting their first child. They went on to have 14 more children.

Pauline’s days were a steady stream of laundry, gardening, canning, sewing and non-stop cooking. Pauline was a woman of deep faith and, somehow, she found time to make perogies and cabbage rolls for fundraisers at the local Ukrainian church. She was always willing to offer to others what little she had. Everyone who walked through the doors of her home would be treated to a bowl of rich red borscht and a slice of Golden Grain bread.

Pauline was known to speak her mind. But it was this assuredness that was also her strength. She was a formidable woman and was quick to tackle problems head on. She knew early in life the connection between mind, body and wellness and could produce a home remedy for almost any ailment. Pauline had 15 children (plus their spouses, whom she adopted as her own), 30 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, and she had a unique relationship with each of them.

By her own confession, Pauline Yawney’s one extravagance was flowers. Her husband used to tell her, “you can’t eat flowers,” but she persisted and her house in Sudbury was always surrounded by blooms from early spring until late fall. This is how I think of her now, in her garden, dirt staining her capable, hardworking hands. She stands tall, smiling proudly, while measuring her height against one of her prized sunflowers.

Deborah Yawney is Pauline’s granddaughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies