Mother of four boys, Concetta di Carlo moved her family to Canada for a better life

Concetta di Carlo

Matriarch. Immigrant. Volunteer. Fearless. Born June 21,1931, in Abruzzo, Italy; died July 5, 2018 in Mississauga, Ont., of dementia; aged 87.

God blessed Concetta with many gifts – intelligence, strong will, faith and kindness. Her family and community benefited from all of them.

At age 8, in Depression-era Italy, Concetta had to quit school to help look after her many brothers and sisters. She would also collect wood from nearby forests to make charcoal, and sell it in nearby towns to help support the family. And Concetta kept up with her studies, too, by meeting her best friend for lessons in her spare time.

When she was 12, the German army occupied her home town of Roccamorice as a base to fight the advancing Allies. She witnessed the horrors of war and the severe food shortages of her town. She also learned the value of volunteering: A number of Allied prisoners of war were kept hidden and safe by the townspeople, including her family, at considerable risk.

At 14, Concetta fell in love with Carlo, a local boy four years older. They married when she turned 18 in 1949 and lived with Carlo’s family while the couple fixed up an abandoned ancestral home. The couple supported each other’s strengths and eventually welcomed four boys – Gino, Victor, Aldo and Sergio.

The family grew their own food and raised flocks of sheep, goats and chickens, and by 1966, Concetta understood that Canada would offer her children more opportunities. Carlo was only four years away from a full retirement pension, but they left Italy to build a better life in Canada.

The couple used their life savings for a down payment on a house in north Toronto. For several years, money was tight and Concetta worked the afternoon shift at a pasta factory, leaving dinner ready and waiting for the family. She instilled independence in her children and a belief of always doing your best.

Concetta proved her fearlessness by earning a driver’s licence at age 49. At first, her family was concerned with her lead foot and (like a teenager first starting to drive) it took a few speeding tickets to calibrate her habits.

Concetta encouraged her children (and, later, six grandchildren) to get a good education. She was always ready to help with money and encouragement as required. Words of wisdom were also at the ready, and Concetta used a Socratic method. She’d ask questions until her listener saw the solution to the intractable problem they were facing.

Her faith in God was unshakable, and helped comfort her after Carlo’s accidental death in 1985. She would help create a prayer group that visited hospitals and nursing homes. She also travelled the world with family, friends and church groups, visiting Cuba, the Bahamas, Florida and, of course, her beloved Catholic places of worship: Lourdes, Fatima, Jerusalem, Rome and the rest of Italy.

Concetta would describe dementia, the disease that eventually took her life, as similar to a ball of yarn which had fallen to the floor, become knotted and too difficult to put back in order. Yet, she continued to volunteer and cook, which helped delay the severity of the disease.

Concetta was a blessing from God to all who knew her.

Gino, Victor, Aldo and Sergio di Carlo are Concetta’s sons.

