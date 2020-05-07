Mother’s Day at home: How to indulge and take care of mom (or yourself) this weekend

Open this photo in gallery The Globe and Mail

We could all use a little self-care in these stay-at-home pandemic times. With Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 10, we’ve gathered stories and ideas to help you show mom you care, from takeout and wine options to books and movies to share. If you’re a mom in need of a quick escape, indulge in some pampering with our skin and hair care advice.

Self-care doesn’t have to mean spending money, in spite of what the robust self-care economy tries to sell, but rather doing the things that bring you pleasure. Experts agree that one of the keys to raising healthy, happy children is healthy, happy parents – a good message to parents to ease up on the pressure. Start by learning a new skill – from ballroom dancing to making the perfect dry martini. If all else fails, squeeze in time for the health benefits of a nap.

Dining in

Open this photo in gallery Miso sake glazed sablefish from Vancouver restaurant Blue Water Café. Leila Kwok/Handout

If you want to up your takeout game and plan a truly special Mother’s Day meal, try these first-rate hot meals and gourmet meal kits to-go from high-end restaurants from Halifax to Vancouver. Pair your meal with one of these nine wines offering distinctive local flavours that will transport you to wine regions around the world. Or, bars and restaurants in several provinces have been allowed to offer beer, wine and spirits with food ordered for takeout or home delivery.

If you want to cook for mom instead, consider these three easy recipes that use mostly pantry ingredients so you can skip the trip to the grocery store. For some, baking bread is a soothing comfort in times of uncertainty. Top that off with these instructions for making whipped, or dalgona, coffee for a photogenic treat. To connect virtually, here’s a guide to taking a cocktail or dinner party online, along with the tech options to try.

Make your space beautiful

Open this photo in gallery This Japanese art of ikebana often incorporates just one or two blooms that stand tall above a sleek vase. M.K. Sadler/Artisan Books

The minimal, modern sensibility of the Japanese art of ikebana flower arrangement feels perfect for this Mother’s Day, along with the comeback of dried flowers in varied textures and muted palettes, and artful mixes of potpourri displayed in minimalist vessels. Candles are also having a luxe and refined moment.

Share some culture

Open this photo in gallery The Farewell, drawing on director Lulu Wang’s own family history, is available on Amazon Prime Video. Courtesy of VVS

Maybe mom likes learning new things? And having a laugh? The Second City Training Centre is now offering its comedy classes online. Or get on your feet with an online dance party.

These books, both new and classic, celebrate every stage of motherhood and every sort of mom, along with the kids they’re raising. And this collection of recent books explores the challenges, pressures and cultural moments affecting women’s lives. Plus here are five streaming films made for maternal bonding.

Skin and hair-care tips

Open this photo in gallery Istock/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

It may feel wrong to dwell on our appearances right now, but it’s certainly a morale booster. For ideas, check out our guides to skin-care at every age, how to use rollers, brushes and other skin-care tools and where to order beauty subscription boxes. Luxury baths are the ultimate self-care ritual and symbol of rejuvenation. Also show some love for hands and feet with these DIY tips.

We’re all missing our hairstylists, but first off lets all learn to embrace the grays. Not convinced? Here are tips for covering up roots – some stylists are offering hair colour kits and tips for using them at home.

