Neither tragedy nor failure held back businessman and farmer Ken Crawford

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Life

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Lives Lived

Neither tragedy nor failure held back businessman and farmer Ken Crawford

Lynette Mader
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kenneth Eric Crawford.

Courtesy of family

Kenneth Eric Crawford. Farm leader. Titan. Sometime tyrant. Dad. Born May 16, 1933, in Milton, Ont.; died March 12, 2021, in Strathroy, Ont., of complications associated with dementia; aged 87.

Ken Crawford was raised by his widower grandfather who worked for the railway in Mount Brydges, Ont. Life was hard but he was driven, proud, hardworking and adventurous. In his late teens, Ken won a brand-new car: a big deal for a young man with limited prospects. Perhaps it gave him confidence. Most certainly it helped catch the eye of Diane Axford. They married in 1952 and started on their family of seven children: five sons and two daughters.

During the early years, Ken moved his growing family from town to town as he chased job opportunities throughout Ontario. He was a truck driver, farm hand and bookkeeper – whatever he could do to earn a living.

Story continues below advertisement

The joy of Ken and Diane’s first son, Ricky, was too soon followed by unspeakable tragedy when Ricky died of an illness. They persevered. Eventually, Ken landed a job at Cuddy Farms in Strathroy in the 1960s and learned poultry farming.

In 1967, he left Cuddy Farms to buy and operate his own turkey egg hatching farm, and settled the family into a small house near the village of Nairn.

Tragedy struck again: Ken and Diane’s 14-year-old son, Brett, was killed in a farm accident in 1968. The family was devastated. Ken turned his grief into action by becoming a founding member of the Ontario Farm Safety Association.

Ken possessed a high tolerance for risk: He grew his farm up to 1,000 acres and owned several turkey breeding operations in southwestern Ontario. He earned his pilot’s licence, joined Flying Farmers and became an accomplished pilot, surviving some wild adventures, including an engine fire and an emergency landing at a U.S. Air Base. He loved to buzz his farm and – even more fun – his neighbours, and he flew Diane to vacations across North America. At various times he let each of his children try their hand at the yoke, inspiring two of his sons to earn their own pilot’s licences. One of Ken’s proudest moments was the day he took his grandfather for a ride in his plane.

Open this photo in gallery

One of Ken Crawford's proudest moments was the day he took his grandfather who raised him for a ride in his plane.

Courtesy of family

Ken was a member of the Ontario Turkey Producers’ Marketing Board, and later executive director of the Canadian Turkey Marketing Agency. He loved to tell the story about the time he sat in Toronto’s Pearson airport unable to get a flight east. The federal agriculture minister walked by with his entourage and invited Ken to join him on his private jet: a defining moment for a boy from Mount Brydges. In his farm leadership role, he took part in world trade negotiations, defending the poultry supply management system he helped to create.

Ken thrived on being in charge and although he was a tough boss, he cultivated sturdy loyalty from employees. He was a successful businessman and farm leader, but he also failed – many times at various ventures. Neither tragedy nor failure discouraged or held him back. He possessed true grit.

In his 80s, Ken was diagnosed with dementia. But even trapped in the horror of confusion and altered reality, Ken still challenged the system. He treated long-term care staff like the bureaucrats and politicians he dealt with all his life and consistently gave everyone a hard time. Still, those staff members who were closest to him wept genuine tears at his passing.

Story continues below advertisement

Ken was a natural leader with a flash temper, but he was a man who commanded respect. As a father, he appeared fearless.

Lynette Mader is Ken’s youngest daughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies