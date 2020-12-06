Newfoundlanders welcomed Dr. Yong Kee Jeon as one of their own

Open this photo in gallery Yong Kee Jeon. Courtesy of family

Yong Kee Jeon: Patriarch. Physician. Inspiration. Bayman. Born Aug. 18, 1929, in Chung Dong, Korea; died May 10, 2020, in St John’s, Nfld., of respiratory failure; aged 90.

Yong Kee was the fourth of five children born to poor Korean peasants in what is now North Korea. He was a sickly newborn and was not expected to survive past his first year. When his mother died, Yong Kee’s father carried on as best as he could but it was the family’s oldest son who would help support the family. Hong Kee was an intellectual prodigy and became a physician at an early age; this accomplishment inspired and shaped the life of young Yong Kee. He studied into the night by candlelight in a small closet so as not to awaken his siblings and often emerged with a soot-covered face in the morning. With perseverance and family support, he went on to study medicine in Seoul, South Korea, in 1950. The Korean Conflict disrupted his medical training as he survived many harrowing encounters during that time. In the post-conflict penumbra, he met the love of his life, Suk Gue Lim. They married in 1958, and he called her his greatest blessing.

After medical school, he immigrated to New York, leaving his newlywed wife behind as he only had a U.S. study visa. It would be four years before they were together again, but they nurtured their relationship with trust, numerous letters and occasional phone calls. Suk Gue joined him in 1962.

Story continues below advertisement

With U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War burgeoning and his orthopedic residency completed, the couple moved to Canada in search of a more peaceful abode. Aptly, they landed in Newfoundland in 1966, the provincial “Come Home” year. Two years later, Yong Kee was on a scouting visit for a potential medical position and arrived at Brookfield Cottage Hospital, an outport on the windswept coast of Bonavista Bay. He was immediately recruited by the attending ER nurse, Doris Kean, to perform an emergency appendectomy. The surgery was a success, and Yong Kee promised Doris that he would return. He sensed that this community would provide a safe nurturing place to raise his family and practice his craft.

The hospital and community welcomed Yong Kee, Suk Gue and their three children (two more would be born in Newfoundland) as they would their own with fresh cod fillets, crab legs and lobsters galore. He joyfully and tirelessly worked there for the next 30 years, creating a medical practice of compassion, inclusion and excellence. Hundreds of young MDs, medical and nursing students, professionally matured under his enthusiastic mentorship.

In Bonavista Bay, he discovered that he was a true bayman at heart and purchased a punt, a small Newfoundland wooden boat, for his outport home. During his few moments of solitude, he also enjoyed hiking the barrens with his beloved Labrador retriever Charlie and listening to Beethoven on his Yamaha turntable. His wife, children (and eventually nine grandchildren) shared Yong Kee with the rest of the community but he was there when they needed his unconditional love, patience and humour.

In 1988, he was named Canadian Family Practitioner of the Year, the first time that the award was given to a Newfoundland doctor. His greatest honour was the renaming of the Brookfield Cottage Hospital to the Dr. Y.K. Jeon, Kittiwake Health Centre in 2015.

In his twilight years, Yong Kee developed moderate dementia but never lost his sense of humour or gratitude for all of his blessings. His great spiritual faith sustained him. On his deathbed, he gently sighed, “I am leaving now, are you coming?” We smiled at the Aslan-like, C.S. Lewis reference, but had to gently decline. “Not now Dad, but we hope to see you again someday…” And then on a sunny day in May he was gone.

Paul Jeon is Yong Kee’s son.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Story continues below advertisement

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide