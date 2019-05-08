 Skip to main content

Life Nine men’s shirts to refresh your summer wardrobe

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Nine men’s shirts to refresh your summer wardrobe

On Paris’s left bank, a portrait session captures the outsized shapes, unique prints and relaxed styling that distinguishes this summer’s creative approach to shirt dressing

For Subscribers
Comments

Pyjama dressing

Open this photo in gallery

Rachelle Simoneau

Out of the office, skip a more structured button-down in favour of a slouchy piece with a convertible collar.

Shirt, price on request, shorts, $425 at Boss. Monsieur watch, price on request at Chanel. Teva sandals, $110 through tevaonline.ca.

Match point

Open this photo in gallery

Rachelle Simoneau

A bandana pattern offers a more subtle take on a novelty print – unless you wear it from neck to knee, of course.

Story continues below advertisement

Sacai shirt, $670, shorts, $685, boots, $1,165 at Ssense. Monsieur watch, price on request at Chanel. Tabio socks, US$20 through tabiousa.com.

Long game

Open this photo in gallery

Rachelle Simoneau/RACHELLE SIMONEAU

Size up when you make your own shirting buy. A larger piece channels a more relaxed feeling and can double as an extra layer on cooler days.

Kenzo jacket, price on request, shirt, $315, shorts, price on request, sandals, $610 through kenzo.com. Tabio socks, US$20 through tabiousa.com.

Top spin

Open this photo in gallery

Rachelle Simoneau

Phillip Lim mixes tropical motifs on an oversized tunic and cropped trousers.

3.1 Phillip Lim shirt, US$495, trousers, US$550 through 31philliplim.com. Undershirt, stylist’s own. Tabio socks, US$20 through tabiousa.com. Kenzo sandals, $610 through kenzo.com.

Flower power

Open this photo in gallery

Rachelle Simoneau

The Paul Smith collection regularly features a lineup of dapper tops. Spring 2019’s options include pop polka dots, classic stripes and exploding florals.

Paul Smith shirt, $399, AMI trousers, $377 through eastdane.com. Belt, $128 at Boss. Tabio socks, US$20 through tabiousa.com. Teva sandals, $110 through tevaonline.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

See double

Open this photo in gallery

Rachelle Simoneau

To layer prints, mix short and long-sleeved oxfords to reveal different motifs within the same colour family, but at varying scales.

Kenzo short sleeve shirt, $270, long sleeve shirt, $285 through kenzo.com. Monsieur watch, price on request at Chanel.

Natural selection

Open this photo in gallery

Rachelle Simoneau

London-based Story MFG creates clothing, such as this jacket embroidered with palms, out of organic fibres dyed with natural elements including tree bark and fruit.

Story mfg jacket, £325 through storymfg.com. Undershirt, stylist’s own. Kenzo short, $260 through kenzo.com. Belt, $128 at Boss.

Bottle stop

Open this photo in gallery

Rachelle Simoneau

An array of beer graphics cover an Ovadia & Sons shirt jacket, which is part of a collection that combines psychedelic inspiration with sharp tailoring.

Ovadia & Sons jacket, US$595 through ovadiaandsons.com. Saturdays NYC shirt, $245 through eastdane.com.

New view

Open this photo in gallery

Rachelle Simoneau

Stocking up on short sleeve options lets you show off a statement timepiece, such as Chanel’s Monsieur model.

Saturdays NYC shirt, $245 through eastdane.com. Monsieur watch, price on request at Chanel.

Styling by Georgia Groom. Grooming by Mathieu Laudrel for La Frenchie Agency. Model: Chakshu Sharma at Elite Paris. Photo assistant: Loup Ka.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.