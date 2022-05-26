Caroline Hildegard Helbig.Courtesy of family

Caroline Hildegard Helbig: Adventurer. Mother. Dress-up queen. Forest sprite. Born March 27, 1961, in Montreal; died Jan. 2, 2022, in West Vancouver, B.C., with her husband, Michael Sharp, when a tree fell on their home; aged 60.

Caroline was all about traditions: those passed on to her, those she created with her community. Caroline and her husband, Mike, were famous for their fabulous dinners – emerald stemmed German wine glasses would be raised over rouladen, raclette or a Julia Child beef bourguignon. The wine glasses came with her parents from Bingen am Rhein, Germany, and she cherished them for their memories of place, family and friendships.

Growing up on Montreal’s West Island, Caroline was the spark plug of adventure, leading a troop of kids to explore the local woods, and toboggan and cross-country ski in the Morgan Arboretum. She and her sister, Monika, would spend evenings on their back deck in boisterous conversation with their parents, Hermann and Maria – a mix of German and English that kept the neighbours guessing at the stories being told.

Caroline completed her BComm and MBA at McMaster University. While working as a brand manager for CoverGirl Cosmetics in the mid-1980s, she met the dashing advertising executive Mike Sharp. They were mutually smitten and began a life together. In 1992, they moved to St. John’s, allowing Caroline to work as a marketing lecturer at Memorial University, a position she adored. They moved back to Ontario for Mike’s work and their son, Alex, was born in 1997 in Newmarket, Ont. A new job offer for Mike brought the family to West Vancouver in 2000.

Caroline loved the West Coast. She was an avid explorer and no amount of rain or mud could keep her from the untrodden trail. So many friends remember hikes with her in the most godawful weather – she grinned through it all. When highway expansion for the Vancouver Olympics threatened the wetlands and trails surrounding Whyte Lake, a popular hike near her home, she became a founding member of the Coalition to Save Eagleridge Bluffs. Caroline gave everything she had to save the bluffs from destruction: she posed as Ms. December for an infamous calendar, crashed the community day parade, camped out in the parking lot with Alex at night (managing to get him to school fed and reasonably clean in the morning), showed up to court hearings day after day to support those charged for their passive resistance.

A meticulous planner, it was Caroline’s vision that led the family on annual adventures. They dove with sharks in the Maldives, hiked in El Chalten, Argentina and kayaked in Baja California. In later years, she completed an editing certificate at Simon Fraser University to work as a writer and editor. Her pride and joy was her Writes of Passage travel blog.

Behind Caroline’s European elegance lurked a joyful exhibitionist who was always ready to dance. Her most eccentric pursuit was to run in costume at the Half-Corked Marathon in Osoyoos, B.C. After hours of costume planning with friends, they ran every year dressed as: Real House Wines of Vancouver, or Walking Red, or Make America Grape Again, or Wine-der Woman and even Brides of Frankenwein.

A week before the windstorm that took their lives, Caroline and Mike were on a hike up to Whyte Lake when a large branch dropped in front of them. Mike took a picture and told everyone how lucky they were to have been seconds away from disaster. It is a strange coincidence. On Jan. 2, they were killed when a large tree fell on their home.

Caroline and Mike were always grateful for their good fortune and seized the day whenever they could. They spent their last days at Whyte Lake, gathering with family and friends to ice-skate and play hockey on the frozen ice – a rare treat!

The story of the fallen branch is for those they left behind to ponder – a reminder of life’s precious and precarious nature. They would want us to live life well.

Shannon Stewart is Caroline’s friend.

