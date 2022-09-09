Kelly Fyffe-Marshall is premiering her film When Morning Comes at the Toronto International Film Festival.Shak/Handout

Kelly Fyffe-Marshall is very busy.

The Toronto-based filmmaker is gearing up for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her debut film, When Morning Comes, and as she tells me, she doesn’t have a day off until December.

And along with racking up nine director credits since the beginning of 2020, she has also launched the Make Ripples Foundation, to highlight and dismantle anti-Blackness in Canada, and helped form Right To Be Right, a collective of creators who use art as a tool to drive social justice.

Between creating art and trying to make the world a better place, it’s easy to see how Fyffe-Marshall might need a break – just hard to imagine where she’d find the time for it. But somehow she is able to keep up with hobbies that are equal parts relaxing and meaningful.

She spoke to The Globe and Mail about her love for Harry Potter, sorrel beer and the importance of rest.

You get home after a long day and put your bags down by the door – what’s the first thing you’re doing?

I’m lighting candles, I’m lighting incense and I’m just laying there having some time to myself, and taking time to be grateful.

What’s your favourite thing to do during your downtime?

I love going to new restaurants. My favourite restaurant right now is in Chicago and it’s called Joe’s Imports. The experience is hands down, but their food is amazing. And it has an amazing branzino.

I like to travel a lot, me and the rest of my production company. I will travel with them, go to different restaurants and just have bougie experiences.

What about movies? How different are the movies that you like to watch from the movies that you make?

I watch a lot of the people that I look up to, like Ava DuVernay, John Singleton. But what I’m into right now is murder mysteries. I love a good murder documentary.

Is there a movie or a TV show that you really love but that people might be surprised to know you enjoy?

I think it would be Harry Potter. I’m British, so I grew up in England at that time. But I think when you watch my films, you wouldn’t be like, “Oh, this girl loves Harry Potter.”

And what is it about Harry Potter that you connect with?

My goal as a filmmaker is to create these worlds that people can get lost in and feel like they’re a part of, and Harry Potter does that. I could watch Harry Potter and feel for a moment like, “I’m in this. I’m in this magical wizarding world, and it’s not real.”

So if you could create your own universe from scratch, what kind of story would you want to tell?

One of the things I want to do is create this end-of-the-world movie, but with Black people. I want to create this world where aliens are coming back and we survived. Our story is a survival story; it always has been a survival story. Showing more spaces where Black people survive is so important, because I think a lot of the media doesn’t depict it that way.

Have you read anything really interesting lately?

Frying Plantain by Zalika Reid-Benta is very similar to my film. It’s a Jamaican Toronto story. You feel immigration throughout the whole book, and that’s what my film, when it comes, is about. It’s this tie of immigration and sacrifice and being Jamaican, but also being Canadian. And so we just deal with similar things.

Speaking of peak immigrant experiences, what’s one cultural thing that just speaks to your soul, no matter where in the world you are?

Peanut punch and Red Stripe sorrel beer. As soon as I land in Jamaica, that is the first thing I’m getting there.

What news headline are you having a hard time shaking off right now?

With the homeless and opioid crisis getting worse in Canada, this [story about the city requesting a private security firm to monitor its parks] has been an article I can’t shake. There seems to be a void in the empathy given to houseless folks creating these dangerous scenarios, and I think about the effect it has and how the community can stand up and create safer spaces for these folks.

We’ve talked a lot about the things that you’d like to do. But how important is rest, and literally doing nothing?

I feel like you were sent here by my friend.

I’m a fire sign, so rest feels like the antithesis of what I should be doing with my life. But I’ve felt burned out too often in the last couple of years, especially with me getting more popular and more known. I’m getting more opportunities, and I’m saying yes to all of them because we’ve been taught this scarcity mentality. And so now I’m at the point where I’m like, I really just want to go to bed.

Sleep doesn’t ever feel enough, so whenever I say to my friends, “I slept but I don’t feel like it was enough,” they’re like, “Yeah girl, it’s because you’re catching up on sleep from like, two years ago.” And so rest is something I want to incorporate more in my life. I am trying. Every day I try more.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.