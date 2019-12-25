Organist Derek Holman always believed in his choristers

Open this photo in gallery Derek Holman. Courtesy of family

Derek Holman: Organist. Composer. Choirmaster. Professor. Born May 16, 1931, in Cornwall, England; died May 20, 2019 in Ottawa, of complications related to Alzheimer’s disease; age 88.

If you are lucky, at a formative age you meet someone whose positive impact changes the course of your life. Derek Holman – a master of choral music – had this effect on hundreds of young people. He had a profound respect for our capabilities and we rose to the level of whatever music he put in front of us. He seldom took requests in rehearsal, but when he did someone might blurt out the meatiest work, “Mozart Requiem, sir!”

Derek was born and raised near Camborne in Cornwall, England. His parents sang in the chapel choir and he taught himself to play the piano by ear as a young child. He volunteered to accompany the hymn singing at Sunday school. “But you haven’t had lessons, dear," he was told. So he taught himself what he needed. He also wrote compositions by candlelight – “because that is how the great composers did it.” In his late teens, the future course of Derek’s life was set when he began taking organ lessons.

Derek graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in London in 1952. He studied with the organist of Westminster Abbey, and he worked as Music Master at the Westminster Abbey Choir School. Soon he was also busy raising his three children, Susan, Nicholas and Judith, with his wife, Margaret. The two met in their early teens and remained in touch when Derek went to the Academy in London, followed by his two years’ military service in Germany. They married in 1955.

Church musicians were not well paid during those years. With a family to support, Derek accepted a job in Canada. In 1965, they moved to Toronto, where he became the organist at Grace Church on-the-Hill and choir master at Bishop Strachan School.

The family lived in Willowdale with a succession of beloved dogs. Derek made sure his children had piano lessons, sang in choirs and learned a variety of instruments. He offered extra pocket money when they memorized Shakespeare’s poems and excerpts from Dickens. Derek liked to paint, like his father, and entertained his family with ghost stories and other terrifying tales during summer nights at the cottage.

In the mid-Sixties, he took a post at the University of Toronto where he taught for nearly 30 years in the faculty of music. Derek was a prolific composer of choral work and wrote more than 60 songs for solo voice and piano. In 2002, he was awarded the Order of Canada. He is best known, however, for his work with children’s choirs, church choirs and leading the Canadian Children’s Opera Chorus for 10 years.

He had a playful side that made choristers laugh and a notorious temper that made them jump. If anyone’s attention wandered in rehearsal, he would often improvise exquisite jazz motifs while everyone watched the child, giggles slowly spreading until the dreamer finally tuned back in.

After one summer choir champ, Derek was driving two children home when another driver forced him off the road. The car landed deep in a ditch but unscathed. All three clambered out through the sunroof to wait for the tow truck. Finally, long after dark, the choirmaster delivered the boys home. Forewarned about the adventure, their mother expected to hear about the accident. “Mom, Mom, guess what?" they hollered. “We got to sing Mozart, in Latin!”

Derek’s students are some of Canada’s finest singers and many more are the backbone of choirs at all levels, from professional opera choruses to parish churches. He would have settled for nothing less.

Justin Young and Charles Fowler were two of Derek’s head choristers.

