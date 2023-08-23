Open this photo in gallery: Arne HaftingCourtesy of family

Arne Hafting: Father. Outdoorsman. Beer lover. Burger lover. Born Jan 31, 1933, in Oslo; died Feb. 23, 2023, in Vancouver, from complications of pneumonia; aged 90

Arne Hafting loved to drink beer and too much wine and eat Monty Mushroom burgers at White Spot, his favourite restaurant. He also loved Tim Hortons old fashioned and sour-cream glazed doughnuts. He was a simple but intelligent and well-read man. A strong 6-foot-1 blond Norwegian, he loved to hike and camp, despite getting polio when he was a teenager. The disease claimed his sister Brita at 16 but Arne would only suffer from a weaker left leg, though he never let it stop him.

Arne completed high school and obtained a diploma from Oslo Commercial College. At 18, he worked at Oslo’s port and on cargo ships as the cook’s helper, which gave him the opportunity to travel the world.

At 22, Arne came to Canada after his father died to start a new life with his brother, Robin, and his mother, Helga. The family settled in the Kitsilano area of Vancouver. After becoming a Canadian citizen in 1960, he married Patricia and they lived in New Westminster, B.C., where they had three children, Karen, Kathleen and Daniel. Arne and Patricia would stay friends after their divorce.

In Vancouver, Arne spent 45 years working his way up the corporate ladder at Anglo Canadian Shipping Company, from the mail room to vice president of operations and liner services. His colleagues remember him as someone who made office life brighter and who radiated warmth and kindness.

After his first marriage ended, he met Valerie in 1982 in a Vancouver restaurant after answering a dating ad in the newspaper. She would become the love of his life and the couple married four years later. They had two children, Melissa and Meghan. He supported both girls in everything they did and never missed a soccer or softball game.

In his daily life, he used too much salt and spread butter on his bread as thick as cheese. Arne was a great cook and at Christmas and Thanksgiving, he made turkey, gravy and the tastiest homemade sausage stuffing. He loved the outdoors and believed in the importance of treating the Earth with respect and care. He instilled this love of nature in his children. They would often go out to fish in his canoe, and Arne loved spending time at his cabin in Point Roberts, Wash., where he sat and watched the orcas, porpoises and sea lions go by.

He read National Geographic, Canadian Geographic and John Grisham novels voraciously. He had a funny habit of laughing at his own jokes, which weren’t really funny, but he was extraordinarily kind. He treated all animals with a gentle warmth, particularly his cat Milo, whom he fed tuna every morning. When Melissa was bullied in elementary school, he would go by the school and bring Twizzlers, then eat them with her and be a much-needed friend. He was a great listener.

Arne held dual Norwegian and Canadian Citizenship and returned to Norway several times with Valerie, Melissa and Meghan. He relished picking out birthday and Christmas cards tailored for each of his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and enjoyed talking and spending time with them.

Arne hated going to doctors and didn’t want to spend any more time in hospitals after Valerie died of breast cancer in 2021. He never was as happy once she was gone but cherished time spent with his children and family. One day he complained of chest pain and doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia but despite aggressive treatment, it couldn’t be controlled with antibiotics. He died on what would have been his wife’s 76th birthday.

Arne was an extraordinary man. He was always there for his kids whenever they needed him. He inspired his children to never give up despite any difficulties they might face. He was a friend and mentor. He was the type of father one dreams about.

Melissa Hafting is Arne Hafting’s daughter.

