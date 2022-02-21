Cory Trépanier: Artist. Explorer. Filmmaker. Father. Husband. Born Dec. 14, 1968, in Windsor, Ont.; died Nov. 5, 2021, in Caledon, Ont., of cancer; aged 52.

Cory Trépanier.Courtesy of family

Through his stories, his films, and his paintings, Cory Trépanier captured and shared the raw emotion of some of Canada’s most remote landscapes. In doing so, the internationally renowned artist and explorer changed the way many people see the Canadian North and the Arctic. He was a valued collaborator with Parks Canada, a Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and a champion of the Trans Canada Trail.

For someone with so many talents and strengths, Cory’s humbleness may have been among his greatest traits. He could hoist almost the full weight of his body in a backpack, then hike and paint some of the most challenging terrain in the world. (His extraordinary rendering of the Coronation Glacier, rising 200 feet above the ocean in Auyuittuq National Park, is unforgettable.) But you would never know of these accomplishments from talking with him. Instead, Cory spoke of people, of culture and of inspiration. Of the Inuit, the Dene, the Champagne, and the Aishihik. His stories spoke of laughter and surprise – and of mistakes and good and bad fortune.

Cory’s family moved a lot when he was a boy. He grew up all over Ontario and Quebec. He met his future wife, Janet, in 1990 and they quickly became good friends. She loved watching him paint and noticed his kindness and energy right away. They married in 1993 and lived in Caledon, Ont. Andie, their first daughter, was born a couple of years later, followed by Sydney, in 1998.

Cory had a playful spirit and encouraged his daughters never to lose sight of their inner child. He was always there to offer a supportive word and a loving shoulder. Cory’s infectious positivity never let up and it somehow made his mildly annoying need to plan every detail of a trip endearing.

Cory at work in Canada's far North.Courtesy of family/intothearctic.ca

And it was with his family, not to mention his well-worn hiking boots, easel and 120-pound pack of supplies, that Cory visited some of the most remote and extreme reaches of Canada. His canoe expedition on the Thomson River in Aulavik National Park demonstrated the kind of courage and tenacity often attributed to the most adventurous and capable explorers. His adventures included the month-long True Wild Project, undertaken in collaboration with Parks Canada, during which Cory skied, hiked and painted in Kluane National Park. He also completed five expeditions covering 60,000 kilometres across six Arctic national parks and 16 Arctic communities. These expeditions resulted in three documentary films and more than 100 oil paintings and graphite sketches, many of which are captured in his stunning coffee table book, Into the Arctic, released just two weeks before his death.

Cory found inspiration anywhere – nature, animals, his family – even movie soundtracks. He liked to paint and let the music of Lord of the Rings and Interstellar serve as his muse. Cory was also inspired by conversation. He was always talking, about any subject, to anybody who would listen. It often took him 20 minutes to get to the point of his story. His family loved this about him but they also delighted in teasing him about it.

In 2018, Sydney travelled with him to the Arctic. Exhausted and overtired one night, she remembers how her Dad made her laugh for over an hour, they laughed until it hurt. “No matter where we were or under what circumstances, there was always laughter and joy. … I got to see how much the nature of the Arctic invigorated him, and I also got to bond with him in such an exceptional way that most people never get the opportunity to do with their Dads.”

Cory leaves a deep legacy of love, respect and commitment to his family. Through his adventures and artistic achievements, he leaves an enduring legacy for all Canadians. His art and his expeditions challenge people to acknowledge nature’s fragile majesty in the Canadian North.

Sydney Trépanier is Cory’s daughter; Ron Hallman is Cory’s friend.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide