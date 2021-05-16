Painter and quilter Beulah Limber thrived in Fernie, B.C.’s artistic community

Open this photo in gallery Beulah Limber at work on another painting. Courtesy of family

Beulah Limber: Artist. Mother. Grandmother. Quilter. Born Jan. 10, 1934, in Sylvania, Sask.; died Nov. 21, 2020, in Fernie, B.C., of natural causes; aged 86.

Beulah Thompson was the 10th of 13 children and grew up on her parents’ farm near Tisdale, Sask. From a young age, Beulah loved to draw and paint, her mother taught her how to knit and sew. Later in life, she would take to quilting with a passion! Quilting embodied so many facets of Beulah’s love of art.

After high school, Beulah took sewing courses in Saskatoon and later enjoyed life as a young, single woman in Vancouver.

In 1960, she met Ken Limber. They fell in love and moved to Montreal not long after their wedding. Beulah and Ken loved music. He played classical guitar, she sang and learned to play the banjo, autoharp and dulcimer. No matter where they lived, they became involved in musical theatre, folk singing, choir and Blue Grass workshops. Over the next 30 years, Beulah, Ken and their three children moved often for Ken’s work. But in 1979, they bought a house in Fernie, B.C. The welcoming, B.C. interior mountain town would always be their home.

Beulah was an eclectic and prolific artist in various media – oils, acrylics and watercolour, charcoal, printmaking, soapstone and pottery. Two of her favourite artists were Modigliani and Picasso. Throughout her life, she taught classes in pottery, soapstone sculpture and drawing, and was invited to demonstrate her sculpting skills at Expo ’86 in Vancouver.

Beulah made time to pass along her passion for art to her children: She encouraged them to draw pictures of what they saw on their walks in the neighbourhood – digging machines, bugs and the like. Beulah kept these drawings and many years later she used these pictures to design “memory” quilts for her children.

Beulah felt a strong sense of community in Fernie. She organized art shows and art workshops, helped found the Fernie Arts Co-op and was a member of Fernie Arts Council. In 2017, a well-attended retrospective of her work opened in Fernie. The month-long exhibit showcased Beulah as an individual and as an artist, featuring her soapstone art, painting and quilting.

Beulah was generous with her time and talent and happily shared her techniques and tips. As a member of the local quilt guild, she helped create exquisite quilts for fundraisers and to give to those in need. Some quilts were sent to the families of the Humboldt Broncos.

She had a deep love of family and helped organize many Thompson reunions. She liked to keep in touch and when her children and grandchildren came to visit, if the pond on their property was frozen, the skates came out and everybody was on the ice – including Belulah who still skated in her 70s.

Every July Beluah and her friends would head to a favourite spot near Fernie to pick Saskatoon berries. They would sing songs to ward off any bears that might be around. Sometimes the birds would even sing along.

Beulah often described herself as a “Prairie Chicken.” While she loved the arts scene and her many friends in Fernie, her heart was still in the Prairies. Her love for the region never left her.

Beulah became frailer in the last number of years, yet she never gave up her love of painting and quilting. Blocks from one last quilt were on her design wall when she died.

Lynda Bird is Beulah’s friend.

