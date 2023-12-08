Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Drew Shannon

Many parents see their task of parenting as transforming a crying, hungry, wild child into a civilized being. Actually, the opposite is true. There’s a wealth of research indicating that children start life with a nobility of soul and spirit. Ideal parental care doesn’t require that children be transformed, rather it involves nurturing and sustaining their inherently good natures.

Studies of empathy and altruism in infants and young children provide a compelling case that we are born to be caring. We have known for a long time, for instance, that babies cry when they hear other babies cry and, once they have enough physical competence, they soothe others in distress.

Forty years ago, developmental psychologist Harriet Rheingold described how children at 18 months of age spontaneously pitched in to help in a variety of household chores. Research on early helping behaviour was later revitalized through the seminal works of developmental psychologists Felix Warneken and Michael Tomasello, who found that children as young as 14 months would pass objects to another individual, when this individual reached out for an object unsuccessfully. From around 18 months, children began to help in more situations, like opening the door of a cabinet for an experimenter whose hands were full of books.

A 2017 University of Ottawa study asked parents to recollect the earliest instance of their child’s helping behaviour. Of 80 parents, 49 recalled their children’s earliest helping in the second year of life and 31 parents in the first year of life. Fourteen parents of the latter group recalled helping behaviour before eight months of age.

Significantly, these helping acts appear to be unprompted by a material reward such as a treat.

One 2008 study at the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig, Germany, created an experiment, to look at the impact of rewards on helping behaviour. When 20-month-old children received a toy during the earlier part of the experiment, they subsequently were later less likely to engage in helping behaviour compared with infants who had previously received social praise or no reward at all. This so-called overjustification effect suggests that even the earliest helping behaviours of children are internally motivated and that socialization practices involving extrinsic rewards can undermine such tendency.

Two other studies, at the same institute, investigated the influence of external rewards and social praise in young children’s fairness-related behaviour. In all scenarios, children’s willingness to engage in costly sharing (sharing that requires one to give up some of their own resources) and non-costly giving (giving that does not take away from one’s own share) was lessened by being rewarded as opposed to receiving praise, or no reward.

The children who demonstrate empathy and altruism early on continue to do so as they grow older. Research by Marian Radke-Yarrow, chief of the Laboratory of Developmental Psychology at America’s National Institute of Mental Health in the 1980s and 1990s, challenged long-held views (first proposed by Swiss psychologist Jean Piaget in the early 20th century) about children before the age of 7 being so steeped in egocentrism that they cannot possibly understand someone else’s point of view.

Dr. Radke-Yarrow’s research team observed that there were three powerful factors in developing altruism in children. The first was rational, reasoned explanations by caretakers about why certain behaviours were desirable or undesirable. The second was that messages about behaviour had to carry an emotional charge to have a lasting effect. And the third was adopting an altruistic and empathetic style of parenting . If a parent treated their children with empathy, if they attended to their cuts and bruises and likes and dislikes with patience and kindness, their children mirrored that behaviour back to the world.

So, what can parents do to support the full development of empathy and altruism in their children?

Lead by example: Parents should exemplify empathetic behaviour and altruism in their actions and interactions. Witnessing one’s parents engaging in volunteer work, sharing or helping friends and family without expecting anything in return is fundamental in cultivating the continued development of empathy and altruism in children.

Children learn from the types of behaviours that are encouraged or discouraged, rewarded or punished. But be careful with offering rewards. Studies have shown that when adults try to manipulate behaviour by giving rewards and even certain kinds of praise, children actually become less helpful. Discourage bad behaviour such as throwing food or not sharing toys, praise good behaviour verbally and always with warmth and love. Try to be patient. Don’t lose your temper. That’s easier said than done but remember, you are the adult in the room.

Practise inductive discipline, an approach that emphasizes rational explanations rather than arbitrary punishments. Don’t yell. Explain. Avoid verbal or physical violence at all cost. Do not use sarcasm or destructive criticism.

Engage children in conversations that encourage them to see things from others’ viewpoints. Storytelling, role-playing and discussions about emotions can assist in developing perspective-taking skills.

Teach emotional literacy by helping children recognize and understand their emotions and those of others. Foster an environment where children feel safe expressing their emotions and concerns. Address their fears and worries.

Our only hope for a better world lies in heightening and deepening this innate capacity of newborns to care, to nurture and to feel for others.

Thomas R. Verny, MD is a clinical psychiatrist, academic, award-winning author, public speaker, poet and podcaster. He is the author of eight books, including the global bestseller The Secret Life of the Unborn Child and 2021′s The Embodied Mind: Understanding the Mysteries of Cellular Memory, Consciousness and Our Bodies.