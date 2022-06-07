Michel Joseph Hubert Vallée: Forester. Teacher. Nature lover. Canoe builder. Born Jan. 6, 1950, in Trois-Rivières, Que.; died Jan. 5, 2022 in Nanaimo, B.C.; of lung cancer; aged 71

Michel Vallée.Courtesy of family

When you went for a walk in the woods with Michel Vallée you would be offered all kinds of esoteric details involving the lay of the land, the flow of the creeks, the nature of the soil and the trees – especially the trees.

Michel was a professional forester and for 30 years professor of forestry at Vancouver Island University, specializing in forest policy, soil science and silviculture. It all came naturally to him. He was a lifelong outdoorsman and always keen to share his knowledge.

Michel grew up in the Montreal suburb of Pierrefonds and after graduating high school he headed to Vancouver. He worked several summers in northern B.C., and the Yukon on a mineral exploration crew, flying into locations accessible only by helicopter. The job necessitated backpacking heavy equipment halfway up mountains, tramping through swamps, bushwhacking through willows, all the while fighting off the relentless bugs and avoiding the grizzlies. For weeks at a time, he lived in the wilderness, sleeping and eating in tents and bathing in glacier-fed creeks.

Destined for a career outdoors, he studied forestry at Selkirk College in Castlegar, B.C., in the mid-1970s. After graduating, he worked in the field for several years, including for the B.C. Ministry of Forests on Vancouver Island. He would later complete a Bachelor of Science in Forestry at the University of British Columbia, but his instincts for adventure led him in another direction.

In the summer of 2020, Michel brought the canoe he built out to Westwood Lake in Nanaimo, B.C. for its maiden voyage.Alexandra Vallée/Courtesy of family

He became a park warden, first in Waterton Lakes National Park and then in Yoho National Park, where he lived in a cabin next to Takakkaw Falls and spent many days on horseback. This is where he met Sheila McWilliams, a nurse. She recalls dates with Michel on horseback. They were married for 40 years and have three children, Nicholas, Stephen and Alexandra.

In the late 1980s, he joined the forestry department at Vancouver Island University, Nanaimo, where he taught before retiring in 2018. He was involved with the Association of B.C. Forest Professionals and the Canadian Institute of Forestry.

As a teacher and a parent, Michel exuded energy and warmth. He had a wry and sometimes irreverent sense of humour. Someone described him as sassy. He pushed his children to explore and would scold his students for referring to soil as dirt. Dirt was something under your fingernails. Soil was life.

Now adults, the children recall their father’s mischievous and sometimes “slightly delinquent behaviour,” as Alexandra puts it. Like the time he poured vodka into water glasses at a less-than-exciting forestry convention. Or taking out-of-town attendees into the mountains instead of sitting through another long seminar.

Stephen recalls weekends searching for some remote lake for a day of fishing. While he’s fond of those times with his dad, he wonders why they couldn’t go to a lake closer to home.

Alexandra, who followed her dad into forestry, says she almost quit during the first week of her first job, slogging through the rough terrain. She called her dad crying. “He assured me it would get easier, I would find my feet and it would all click. I didn’t quit, and that first job made me stronger and able to understand my father’s tough exterior after all the years of working in the woods.”

At home, Michel’s scientific mind demanded order. Nicholas describes him as fastidious, meticulous, stubborn and sometimes overbearing. Watch out if you didn’t load the dishwasher properly.

In the summer of 2020, while undergoing treatment for cancer, Michel built a cedar strip canoe, which took over the family garage. It was a beautiful canoe and it floated on the water like a leaf. Michel’s perfectionist nature meant the woodwork had to be precise. He was most proud of his accomplishment, but the second canoe, he promised, would be even better.

Rob Dykstra is a long-time friend.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide