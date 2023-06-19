Patrick Mullen: Mayo man. Dancer. Foster father. Storyteller. Born March 4, 1929, in County Mayo, Ireland; died March 8, 2023, in Toronto, of Alzheimer’s disease; aged 94.

Open this photo in gallery: Patrick MullenCourtesy of family

“It is nice to be nice and it doesn’t cost a dime.” This was Patrick Mullen’s mantra, and he repeated these words frequently. He tried to live up to them, but like most of us, he was sometimes challenged.

After the Second World War, like many young Irish men, Pat moved to London in search of employment. He found work in construction and soon started courting the tailor’s daughter, Monica O’Hanlon. Pat knew he was punching above his weight and swept Monica off her feet with promises of immigrating to a better life in Canada.

In the late 1950s, Pat, Monica and their daughter, Adrienne, joined the wave of Irish immigration to Toronto. With other new immigrants, Pat founded the Irish Immigrant Aid Society, and years later at one of their community dances he found a husband for Adrienne. He was proud of his daughter and her family.

Pat and Monica were married for 64 years and their home was always full of people. They were always sure of the craic. A gifted storyteller, he loved to explain how he lost his fingers in a card game that went south. This was a more interesting story than saying he lost his fingers in a construction accident. Monica referred to him as her street angel and house devil. Pat could be stubborn and ornery, and was not backward in coming forward if something or someone annoyed him. This became a source of amusement for those around him.

Monica and Pat became foster parents for the Catholic Children’s Aid Society. For the next 25 years their home was filled with hundreds of children who needed love and acceptance, stability and empathy. With his charm and humour he gave them a sense of family and belonging. Many of these children attended his funeral.

Pat gave up smoking and drinking as a young man. He woke up one day and said he was done. He demonstrated this incredible discipline in every area of his life. He developed a ferocious love of sweets and some strange tastes like eating ice cream on top of his steak. He challenged those who turned up their nose to, “Try it first!” He showed the same tenacity about his Irish breakfast - eating sausage, eggs, bacon and “chips” as often as he could. When told it was bad for his health, he’d reply, “I am not dead yet.”

Skateboarding, bike riding and dancing kept Pat healthy and fitter than most men his age. He was active into his early 90s and had difficulty accepting he had to slow down. He loved ballroom dancing and swirled around the dancefloor whenever he had the chance. He was very good at ceil folk dancing, which provided him with much joy, exercise and companionship with the Irish community.

In retirement, Pat surrounded himself with the “good junk” he found on his daily travels in the neighborhood and its thrift stores. His finds cluttered the house and drove Monica crazy. He passed on items that he found, and often accepted requests from friends who were looking for something specific.

Friends often noted how Pat had nine lives. He had many accidents throughout his life and three in particular should have killed him: In 1977 his dump truck overturned on the highway. In 2006 he was hit by a truck while riding his bike. The following year, he fell in front of a subway train. After each accident, the hospital trauma team did not expect him to survive but his strong will and determination helped him recover.

When his beloved Monica died in 2013 Pat tried to remain as independent as possible. As his health declined, he accepted help and remained a character: friendly, funny, cantankerous and generous.

At 94, he danced his last dance. Godspeed, dear Pat. Up Mayo!

Patricia O’Reilly was a friend of Patrick Mullen.

