Pauline Sprague often stood out as a woman amongst men

Open this photo in gallery Pauline Sprague, lives lived The Globe and Mail

Groundbreaker. Lawyer. Aunt. Traveller. Born June 19, 1932 in Belleville, Ont.; died June 28, 2018, in Picton, Ont.; of cancer; aged 86.

I only ever saw Pauline Sprague in two group photos that weren’t with family. In both she stood out as a woman amongst men. In the first, a newspaper article from 1960, Pauline was one of only five woman in Osgoode Hall’s graduating law class. The second was of five men in suits standing with Pauline, one of whom is J. Edgar Hoover. The photo is signed by Mr. Hoover with his best wishes. He may not have lived an exemplary life, but I think my Aunt Pauline did. Over the 62 years that I knew her, she spoke only of her interests, never her accomplishments. But her accomplishments were noteworthy.

Open this photo in gallery Pauline Sprague in an undated meeting between the RCMP and FBI, when she met J. Edgar Hoover. The Globe and Mail

She grew up in Prince Edward County, Ont., and commuted 15 kilometres to attend high school, where she graduated in 1951 with a 99-per-cent average. Before entering Osgoode Law, she attended the University of Toronto and played on the Victoria College Women’s softball and hockey teams. In 1961, she would take off to explore Europe, North Africa and the Near East with her best friend.

Back in Canada, she spent most of her career in Ottawa at the Department of Justice. In 1967, she was part of a meeting between the RCMP and the FBI (which is how she met Mr. Hoover). She also played a significant role on the team negotiating the Free Trade agreement. She told her family that she needed to buy a Burberry coat because, in Washington, the Americans dressed so well. (Later, she noted that when negotiations were in Ottawa, the staff meals were wonderful but in Washington they were often served Kentucky Fried Chicken.)

She was a voracious reader of histories and biographies, filling those 800-page tomes with sticky notes for further study. In conversation, she leaned in to learn everything about whomever she was talking to. Pauline never married, but she was a favourite aunt to her brothers' (Cal, Glen and George) and her sisters' (Evelyn and Nell) children. Her 12 nieces and nephews thought her Ottawa life was exotic and exciting – especially when she purchased a new, pale yellow 1965 Ford Mustang. I visited her in Ottawa many times and was surprised at who she knew. When I was 13, she set me up outside the Parliament doors so I could get Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s autograph. First, cabinet minister Jean Marchand stopped, chatted briefly and asked if I was related to Pauline. When Mr. Trudeau arrived, he was surrounded by autograph seekers, I didn’t have a pen but a signed poster would arrive later in the mail. Pauline would never admit that she had anything to do with it. Even a decade after she retired, when I ran into former prime minister John Turner at the airport, he asked me if I was related to Pauline.

In 1993, Pauline retired and returned to Belleville to write and publish a history of the Sprague family. She continued to canoe and hike, only slowing down in her last couple of years. She had so many stories. Shortly after her death, I realized I should have sat in front of Pauline with pen and paper and just said, “Start from the beginning.”

Duff Sprague is Pauline’s nephew.

