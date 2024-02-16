Open this photo in gallery: Francesco and Maria Reale, with a photo of their younger selves, at their home in Toronto, on Jan. 12.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

The parade of longevity fads promising to add more years to average existence – from cold plunges and intermittent fasting to red-light therapy – can itself feel never-ending. But the glut of health buzzwords, along with the strength of the US$1.8-trillion global wellness market, demonstrates the obvious: people want to live a long time – but they also want to age well.

According to the United Nations Population Division, the global life expectancy reached 71.7 years in 2022; in Canada it’s 81.3, according to Statistics Canada. I’ve watched my grandparents – Maria and Francesco Reale – surpass the global and national average with flair. The couple moved into a one-bedroom condo down the hall from me last year. During my daily visits, I’ve been inspired by their fuss-free attitude to aging, so I spoke to them and two other impressive people over 80 about the art of living longer.

Francesco and Maria Reale

The Reales moved to Canada from Siderno Marina, a seaside enclave in the southern Italian region of Calabria, in the 1950s. Both show it’s possible to be independent well past 80. Maria, 87, still cooks and cleans. Francesco, fresh off turning 100 in January, still holds a valid driver’s licence.

Open this photo in gallery: The Reales prepare a small snack and espresso.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

How I stay in shape

Maria: We lived in a bungalow with a large garden until last year. Between tilling, planting, growing and harvesting, it was a year-round project and a great way to stay in shape. We would grow an entire grocery-store produce section every summer.

Francesco: Last year we even grew two marijuana plants a neighbour gave us. Now that we’ve moved into a condo, we both invested in rollators and go for walks around the neighbourhood. There’s a shared condo gym upstairs and when we feel up for it, we go on the stationary bike.

Open this photo in gallery: Mr. Reale uses a pedal machine to stay active.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

What I eat to stay healthy

Maria: We usually eat similar things every week: legumes like white beans or Italian lentil soup at least twice a week; white fish like cod baked with tomatoes and olives a few times a month; hearty soup with chicken, meat and escarole once a week; and homemade tomato sauce – sugo, as we call it – with pasta and meatballs every Sunday when some of our children and grandchildren come over. We eat fruit with every meal, three times a day, and a little snack with coffee at 3. Everything in moderation.

Open this photo in gallery: 'We eat fruit with every meal, three times a day, and a little snack with coffee at 3,' says Mrs. Reale.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

How I care for my mind

Maria: We both read. We also play lottery scratch tickets together – it’s a fun way to challenge your mind by matching numbers or looking for patterns.

Francesco: The only problem is we never win!

How we care for our relationships

Maria: We live close to our children, and speak daily.

Francesco: How should you maintain good relationships? Mind your own business, stay in touch with people and don’t judge others.

Open this photo in gallery: Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

How I shook a harmful health habit

Francesco: I smoked for over 40 years, until the eighties. It’s what everyone did back then. But then I had a recurring cough and my doctor told me to stop, so I did. It was tough, but I did it cold turkey.

Gunes Ege

Gunes Ege left Turkey for New York, to study at Columbia University’s Barnard College in 1952. Throughout her more than 40 years in medicine, Ege pursued a celebrated career in radiation oncology at multiple hospitals, eventually settling at Toronto’s Princess Margaret Hospital, where she helped develop the department of nuclear medicine. In retirement, she dedicated her time to translating her family’s archives. At 90, Ege still enjoys playing the piano and her walkable neighbourhood, and is flirting with the idea of publishing her memoir.

Open this photo in gallery: Ms. Ege at the piano in her home in Toronto, on Jan. 9.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

How I stay in shape: For many years I walked a lot, to and from work or around the park. I’d do a three- to four-kilometre circuit. At the moment, I walk less and shorter distances, but still around my neighbourhood to do groceries, my banking and all errands.

What I eat to stay healthy: A reasonable Mediterranean diet with plenty of vegetables, legumes and fruit, but I am neither a vegetarian nor a vegan. The term “Mediterranean diet” is new, but it’s always been how we eat.

Open this photo in gallery: Ms. Ege dedicated her time to translating her family’s archives.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

How I care for my mind: Fortunately my career in medicine provided plenty of stimulation and intellectual challenges. In retirement I worked on my family archives and transcribed documents from the old Ottoman script into the new Turkish script, and that was mentally stimulating, challenging and rewarding.

How I care for my relationships: My family and I all lived far apart – my parents in Turkey and my sister in the U.S. – so we found ways to stay in touch. My sister and I have always been very close and it has been the most important relationship in my life. I believe relationships are cared for by being available to each other at all times, to be able to listen with patience, compassion and empathy and not just talk.

How I shook a bad health habit: I can’t think of one.

Diane Buckell

In the 40 years she’s lived in her west-end Toronto neighbourhood, Diane Buckell has maintained a close connection to High Park. It was the setting of many walks and talks, and the place to which she dedicated more than 25 years of activism. In 2014, Buckell helped found the High Park Grenadier Fund, a non-profit organization that supports community engagement. At 84, Buckell still spends almost every day at the park’s Grenadier Cafe, collecting petitions for the “High Park Access For All” campaign, which she launched.

Open this photo in gallery: Diane Buckell in High Park, in Toronto, on Jan. 5.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

How I stay in shape: I’ve lived in a four-storey home for more than 40 years, so the housework alone is enough to stay in shape. I used to log about 15 to 20 kilometres a day walking around my neighbourhood and the park, well into my late 70s. For a couple of years I didn’t do very much walking at all; I started to feel weak and had a stent put in for my heart. I’m back up to about three to five kilometres now.

What I eat to stay healthy: I don’t fret about it much. I eat three meals a day and don’t like to limit myself to not eating any particular foods. I’m a big believer in moderation.

How I care for my mind: I’m a very determined person. Through my advocacy, I’ve always had purpose, which I think makes a difference for the mind. Besides that, I read a lot. There’s a “little library” in my neighbourhood, a public drop box where I take books and give back.

Open this photo in gallery: Ms. Buckell spends many afternoons at Grenadier Cafe, in High Park.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

How I care for my relationships: I have two beautiful daughters and multiple grandchildren that I’m very close to. I speak to my daughters daily. I’ve also built a big community of friends in my neighbourhood. I used to throw a Boxing Day party every year, which began as my daughter’s birthday party and eventually became a neighbourhood party for more than 40 people that I threw for decades. It was a great way to build relationships with the neighbours. I still care for my neighbour’s dogs when she needs, and she takes care of my home when I take my yearly trip to Bermuda.

How I shook a bad health habit: I stopped cooking with salt about 60 years ago. We already get so much of it in prepared foods, and it’s not good for you. The less of it I can have, the better, so I decided to cut it out when I cook.