Philip Epstein was passionate about family law and family life

Open this photo in gallery Phil Epstein at the Panda Sanctuary in Chengdu, China. This was his favourite picture, and he would sometimes pull it out in mediations. Courtesy of family

Philip Michael Epstein: Family man. Lawyer. Mediator. Mensch. Born Aug. 30, 1942 in Hitchin, England; died April 4, 2021, in Toronto of Jak-2 Acute myeloid fibromyalgia; aged 78.

For years, family lawyers got little respect. They were seen to be preying on families in crisis. Philip Epstein helped change that. For 50 years he helped thousands of people through the most difficult time in their life. He showed lawyers and judges that “winning” in family law terms meant achieving a fair result for both parties so that they could sit near each other at their children’s graduations and weddings. He made a difference.

In the late 1940s, when Philip was seven years old, Philip’s father, a furrier, moved his family to Toronto. Philip refereed high-school basketball games to attend the University of Toronto, where he obtained his undergraduate and law degrees. He ultimately gravitated to family law, a calling to which he was brilliantly suited.

Story continues below advertisement

At U of T, he met Joyce Rapp. They dated a little and, after graduation, on his way to England to teach English for a year, he told her that when he came home, he’d marry her if she weren’t married by then. She wasn’t, and they did in 1966. Joyce continued her work as a therapist and the couple found that their disciplines intersected. They occasionally worked together to help families in distress.

Joyce and Phil had three children: David, Deborah and Sara. As children, they would help him at the office, directing new clients elsewhere when “Mr. Epstein was much too busy.” Phil was quick to joke, and when his children had children, he often deliberately referred to their eight grandchildren by the wrong names.

After Joyce and his family, Phil loved the law best. He was an extraordinary problem solver, both as counsel and mediator. He often said, in his Delphic way, “Sometimes money costs too much.” He had an uncanny knack of knowing the sweet spot of an agreement, that point where the negotiating parties’ interests intersect, leaving them equally happy or (in family law terms) equally unhappy. However he acquired it – Phil said it was innate – it was pure genius. He was admitted to the Order of Ontario in 2020 and the Order of Canada in 2021 for his public service.

Phil could be irreverent, in and out of court. Once he asked a witness, in the Senator Joe McCarthy vein: “Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Communist Party?” The witness’s lawyer was outraged (and a little confused) and demanded to know the relevance. “None,” Phil said, “but I always wanted to ask that question and now seemed as good a time as any.”

In a charity auction, he won the opportunity to conduct the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for one piece – Colonel Bogey’s March. He practised obsessively. When he came on stage, conductor Erich Kunzel, mocking Phil slightly, asked him why he wanted to conduct the TSO? Not missing a beat, Phil retorted, “Because the Boston Pops was too expensive.”

Phil had a profound moral compass, rachmones in abundance, and few foibles. He could be impetuous and impatient, but he knew he was both. At a restaurant dinner, when the Caesar salads didn’t appear fast enough, he strode into the kitchen, took over and made the salads for his table, for which he was profusely complimented by the chef.

Phil was passionate about all his interests. When he wanted to learn baking, he spent a summer rising at 4 a.m. to work at a bakery. He made the wedding cakes for his children’s weddings. He also became a skilled woodworker, and his grandchildren were the beneficiaries of a treehouse, rocking horses and hope chests, lovingly crafted by his hand.

Story continues below advertisement

If there is truth in the adage that the arc and success of one’s life is measured by the number of people who love you at the end of it, Philip Epstein led an extraordinarily fulfilled life.

Stephen Grant is Philip’s friend and colleague at the bar.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide