Mani Viswanathan.Courtesy of family

Mani Viswanathan: Harmonica player. Trivia buff. Family man. Pragmatist. Born Aug. 31, 1942, in Tamil Nadu, India; died May 11, 2021, in Newmarket, Ont., of heart failure, aged 78.

When asked why he came to Canada from his beloved India, Mani was matter-of-fact: “To seek my fortune.” He didn’t mean riches. He had a brilliant mind, but his pleasures were simple: a loving marriage (of 50 years), cooking, listening to records, vigorous debates on current affairs (informed by every newspaper he could read) and, later, enjoying his four grandchildren.

Mani was born in a small village in southern India, but his plan to leave the country formed early in his Calcutta grade school when a teacher showed photographs of Niagara Falls.

After graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering, he wrote to companies all over the world, looking up the names in city libraries. Doubted by some (“Viswanathan, haven’t you left yet?”) he remained unfazed. He got one hit: a company in Aylmer, Ont., that could sponsor him but not offer him a job. He went for it and decided on Montreal, taking months of French-language classes in preparation. It wasn’t until the stopover in London that he realized his dad had overruled him and bought a ticket to Toronto. (Mani’s French was never used but he acquired a love for the Montreal Canadiens and Expos.)

Stories from his early years in Toronto came in snippets: walking to interviews, working in a carpet factory and as a movie usher, meeting his roommate in a fried chicken shop. Picture him in mid-60s Toronto, a harmonica in his back pocket ready to break the ice with a tango – or a pun.

In 1970 he wrote letters to Kala, a close family friend from Calcutta. He asked her to take a chance and marry him and move to Toronto. She accepted. They made a life in Newmarket and had two children, Vijay and Samira. Kala worked at Bell Canada and Mani at Mount Sinai Hospital, designing and implementing niche computer systems. After 20 years he started his own company, an expert in his field.

Mani was one of the first to arrive in Canada from his community. Many followed, staying with Mani’s family until they could get on their feet. Uncles would make calls from his office in their job search. He once offered advice to an auntie re-entering the work force: “Why don’t you get a job in computers? Any idiot can do computers!” They remained close until the end.

Mani fed everyone who walked through the front door and could often be found in the kitchen, humming while making his children’s lunches or meticulously chopping vegetables for Kala. He drove his kids to soccer practice (Tamil music pumping) and always cheered loudly. He never let them, or anyone else, answer in Trivial Pursuit. He knew everything and was full of obscure facts.

Mani was good with numbers and coached his kids in math. “Don’t do just the assigned problems, do them all!” (There were tears, but they got As). At 18, his daughter wanted to study languages and whales. But Mani persuaded her to apply to engineering. Her father drove her crazy, but ultimately, she knew he was right.

On a trip to Spain with friends, Mani earned the nickname CEO. They’d constantly get lost and he would find new (and even better) routes. He became the Cockeyed Optimist.

Later he took up golf, mastered bridge and volunteered at South Lake hospital’s cardiac rehab clinic. After his diagnosis of heart disease, Mani’s loud, booming character became softer and calmer. His grandchildren knew him as a mild, gentle man, taking naps but still telling lots of jokes.

When he knew the odds were no longer in his favour, Mani prepared his family (he called it his “planned incompetence”). Mani died, as he had lived, content with himself and his life.

Samira Viswanathan is Mani’s daughter.

