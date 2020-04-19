Physiotherapist Laurie Wishart embraced her profession and the chaos of motherhood

Open this photo in gallery Laurie Ruth Wishart. Courtesy of family

Laurie Ruth Wishart: Positivist. Innovator. Cheerleader. Sage. Born July 2, 1949, in Peterborough, Ont.; died Dec. 13, 2019, in Ancaster, Ont., of cancer; aged 70.

Laurie Wishart attracted from the universe that which she radiated from within: delight in the smallest of moments, warmth, serenity and joy. She knew exactly the right time to place a gentle hand on your shoulder, remembered to ask about seemingly offhand concerns you had mentioned weeks before, and gave you things that you needed but that were more luxurious than you would buy for yourself.

A true middle sibling, Laurie’s conflict-resolution abilities were renowned even in childhood, allowing her, for example, to negotiate her way into the male-dominated cowboy games on her street. As a result, Laurie got her toy guns, exhibiting early on her ability to patiently achieve a peaceful resolution.

Laurie graduated from the University of Toronto in 1970 as a physical and occupational therapist and practised physiotherapy while raising her children and running the office of her first husband, a family physician. Although she embraced the chaos of working motherhood, she devoted exquisite attention to each of her children, viewing, for example, sporting wins and losses as equal opportunities for learning. She read widely and closely followed the cooking section of The New York Times, laughing at the snarky comments of furious readers who had tried the recipes and found them wanting. Laurie was an accomplished piano and flute player and took side gigs for under the table cash in a band that played in Toronto clubs. An enthusiastic knitter, she also produced beautiful creations for her grandchildren in the colours of their favourite hockey teams.

During her divorce, Laurie returned to graduate school to complete a master’s degree and a PhD at McMaster University, ultimately serving in the faculty of applied health sciences as an associate professor and assistant dean. She was a beloved teacher of generations of Canadian physiotherapists and was passionate about the profession beyond the office and committed to encouraging research that was relevant in the real world. She also expanded McMaster’s problem-based learning method within the physiotherapy curriculum. As a mentor, she was both energetic and humble, picked you up when you were discouraged and was forever your cheerleader. Her inquisitive nature meant that she was always eager to learn from her students.

At the centre of Laurie’s life was her husband, Tim, whom she met at McMaster. In more than 20 years of sharing professional and leisure pursuits, Tim never once heard Laurie raise her voice above a reasoned, elegant plea for rational thought. They enjoyed good food and acoustic blues, a sunny round of golf and the joy of sitting with family on the cottage deck, martini in hand.

Laurie’s optimistic and caring nature prevailed throughout her cancer treatment. In her final days in hospice, she quickly got to know each of her caregivers, asking about their lives and sharing advice and support. After her death, Tim received countless calls, letters and e-mails from friends, colleagues and former students, each expressing the same sentiment: that the impact of Laurie’s humanity, embodied in her every action, would stay with them forever. In remembering Laurie, we strive to harness her joyful, giving spirit in our own teaching and mentoring journeys.

Danielle Levac, Lisa Rivard and Monica Maly are Laurie’s students.

