Bernd Friedrich Kiesewetter.Courtesy of family

Bernd Friedrich Kiesewetter: Meticulous. Father. Husband. Fan. Born Nov. 19, 1941, in Rudolstadt, Germany; died March 20, 2022, in Edmonton, with medical assistance in dying; aged 80

When Bernie Kiesewetter was young, one of his teachers told him to write down all the things he dreamed of doing in life. Bernie told few people what he wrote but his many adventures in life reveal the most important things on that list.

No. 1: Meet a good woman and make a great family. When Bernie immigrated to Canada in 1964, he found his way to Calgary, where he began his apprenticeship as a pipe fitter. But here he also met Winifred Mary Brown, the lovely English lass who stole his heart. Together, they moved north to Edmonton, where Wyn worked as a court stenographer and Bernie spent the majority of his career doing work for oil patch companies. Together, they had a son, Andrew, and later, a granddaughter, Andree. Wyn quickly realized that she was not Bernie’s first love but a close second to his passion for football (soccer). She also realized there were benefits to this, as every four years, she was happy not to have to cook for Bernie for an entire month when he headed off to the World Cup.

No. 2: Attend the World Cup. Bernie loved football, having played it as a tough-nosed central defender for his home team in Rudolstadt. When the World Cup was hosted by Germany in 1974, Bernie knew he had to be there and until he breathed his last breath, Bernie would not miss attending a World Cup. He made it to 12 tournaments. Bernie would belt out the German national anthem each time he was lucky enough to see his team live and while he wasn’t prone to crying, he claimed it was just a misty night in July 2014 when Germany beat Argentina for its fourth World Cup win.

No. 3: See the world. Bernie visited every province and territory in Canada and every state in America. But he also visited every continent and every German state capital, including the former Prussian capitals. In 2018, because he was going to be in Russia for the World Cup, Bernie was insistent that he get tickets to a game in Kaliningrad so he could visit the last German capital on his list. In 1976, when he travelled to Bavaria with Andrew, one of their first stops was at Dachau. He wanted his son to know about the atrocities that occurred at the concentration camp and how it was history Germans shouldn’t hide from.

No. 4: Be curious about life and how things work. Bernie was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hiking and skiing. He loved tennis, picked up golf later in life and passed those passions along to his son and granddaughter. As a pipefitter, only Bernie could spend an entire afternoon perusing a wrought iron exhibit at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. But Bernie loved to see how things worked, from bridges to iron gates to the wooden deck of his neighbour, who’d hired a couple of English tradesmen. When Bernie showed up for a drink, he looked over the job. When asked for his opinion, Bernie cheekily replied: “I cannot believe we lost two wars to them.”

No. 5: Go out on a high note. Bernie was often the life of the party, whether it was schnitzel with Wyn or the $5 breakfast at the greasy spoon with his friends. He drank two beers a day, never more, and absolutely detested the trend of craft beer. “Germans have been making beer for hundreds of years with just four ingredients. What makes these guys think they can do any better?” he’d complain.

Bernie and Wyn were planning an Italian cruise when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. But other than family and a few friends, he kept that diagnosis to himself. Near the end, Bernie’s impish sense of humour never waned: He’d have liked to be in Qatar for his 13th World Cup, but said the soccer Gods didn’t want him to cheer against the Germans if they were to face Canada.

Alfie Lau is Bernie’s World Cup travelling companion.

