Raising a family only put Mary Hanrahan’s academic goals on hold

Mary Hanrahan: Proud Nova Scotian. Reader. Mother. Gentle soul. Born July 20, 1936; in Yarmouth, N.S.; died Feb. 1, 2018, in Niagara on the Lake, Ont.; of pneumonia and Alzheimer’s disease; aged 81.
Mary Evangeline was born in the heart of the summer in 1936 to Lillian and George Hault. She was the eldest of four children and educated at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Halifax. She spoke often of the kindness of the sisters and liked to tell the story of how the nuns would give her sips of brandy when she complained of painful cramps (which, incidentally, worked like a charm).
Mary dreamed of being an engineer like her father. She earned a degree in geology from Dalhousie University and, in the late 1950s, was one of the few women in her program. She relayed tales of hazing rituals that included washing her hair with axle grease and of her kilt pin mysteriously disappearing during a lab. Photos from this era don’t show this side of her, but rather, a quite demure Mary. I found a picture of her seated gracefully, arms crossed, wearing a Mona Lisa smile, at her alma mater.
Mary moved to Montreal to work for a mining company but found the city overwhelming and chaotic and moved back to Halifax. It wasn’t long before she began dating Robert, a grade-school acquaintance, who was recently back from Harvard with an MBA. The courtship was swift and they were married in June, 1962.
Mary aspired to do graduate work in physics, however, like many women of her generation, when married, her priorities changed and she dedicated her time to her family. (A few decades later she did earn a second degree, this time in chemistry.)
Years later, with two young boys in tow, my brothers Tom and Robert, the family moved to Montreal where Bob taught at what was once Loyola College (now part of Concordia). In 1969, Mary and Bob had their third child, my sister Catherine. Around this time, the family returned to their beloved Halifax, as my father began teaching in the business department at Dalhousie.
I was born in the summer of 1971, one day after my mother’s birthday. She told me that she was so enthralled by Graham Greene’s novel The Comedians at the time of my birth, that her nurses thought she was suffering from some sort of depression. I can’t say exactly when her Graham Greene mania began, but I do know that my father’s apartment is still home to dozens of paperbacks, a dream diary by the author and large volumes of his biography.
About a decade ago, she began her struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Eventually she moved into a nursing home and my father would visit her every day.
Even in her final weeks, she would laugh and use the same facial expressions we always loved despite the ravages of Alzheimer’s. She was always whimsical and funny and remained exasperated by anyone who put on airs. We loved her regardless of her state of mind. The goodbye was excruciating.
Margaret Hanrahan is Mary’s youngest daughter.
