Read the full Style Advisor: March 2020 edition

The big features in our March issue – exploring the architecture, interiors and furniture of Brazil, travelling with artist Nadia Gohar to a Chanel exhibition in Tokyo, and crossing the Caribbean in pursuit of rum’s past – each offer a fresh perspective on what might be a familiar place.
Our holiday edition featured a gift guide to diminutive but stylish finds, cozy winter coats from duvet-like shawls to giant puffers, and that classic French dessert baba au rhum.
The October issue of Style Advisor looked beyond the glare of statement men’s wear to capture the best classic pieces for fall, from the renaissance of signet rings to mid-century-inspired timepieces to nubby maritime knits.
The September cover story looked at the fall fascination with the colour purple. We also profiled conceptual designer Marije Vogelzang, and offered a roundup of hardware-heavy handbags and Japanese beauty brands.
In the May issue, we visited Japan to meet artisans reinvigorating the traditional crafts of washi, pottery and shibori dyeing for kimonos. We also examined the Canadian history of the 100-year-old Bauhaus design movement, and looked to the future in Dubai, a city emblematic of the more-is-more ethos.
The April issue looked at transformations, starting with the must-have fashion item of the season – the blazer – and its provocative, gender-bending past. We travelled to Morocco to taste the flavours upending traditional cuisine in the kitchen of celebrity chef Najat Kaanache. And we looked at the ultimate design transformation – how glass blocks went from eighties mall staple to architecture darling.
From the laid-back vibe of Grand Cayman to living history in Jodhpur, take a tour around the world with the March issue of Style Advisor. Closer to home, explore the food scene on Quebec’s Îles de la Madeleine, with its first winery ready to welcome visitors this year.