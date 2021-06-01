 Skip to main content
Lives Lived

Restauranteur Tamar Weiss’s laugh enveloped you in its joyfulness

Adrienne Weiss
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Tamar Kim Weiss.

Courtesy of family

Tamar Kim Weiss. Daughter. Sister. Aspiring writer. Scrabble player. Born Nov. 15, 1966, in Montreal; died Sept. 30, 2020, in Oakville, Ont., of cancer; aged 53.

Tamar. In Hebrew, it means “palm tree,” which fits, for my sister Tamar stood even more majestic, her radiant face, itself like a star, always turned to the sun. Forever known as Tammy, she was the eldest of four daughters born to Ralph and Jacqueline Weiss, and, as the first grandchild on both sides – the apple of everyone’s eye.

Tammy was 11 when her family moved to Oakville, Ont., in 1977. It was there she spent her formative years, carving out her identity. Tammy was rebellious – the one who cut off her sister Wendy’s hair one afternoon, then coloured in the bald spots with green permanent marker. The one, who, ignoring our mother’s rule to never cut through the forest, led me home through its tangled brush anyway, upon which, I fell through ice into the creek. I remember how calmly she told me then and would continue to tell me in dark moments to come, to pick myself up and be brave. That I could do anything. That I was a warrior. But she was wrong; Tamar was the true warrior.

Because of her rebellious streak, she was independent-minded, already a working woman at 15 at a burger joint. Other stints at other restaurants followed, and in a twist of fate, she worked as a server then manager at an Oakville restaurant that she would later come to co-own. Two other popular, co-owned restaurants followed in the city, and Tammy’s hard-earned, well-deserved success as an entrepreneur, restauranteur and caterer extraordinaire was firmly established.

But Tammy was far more than her intense worth ethic. She had many loves: her family, her Naples home, fresh flowers, reality TV, Scrabble, travelling, musical theatre. How she loved to sing despite never remembering the words to any song, no matter how famous. It made us roar with laughter. And Tammy had the wickedest, most wonderful laugh – its reverberation grasped you with its joy.

Every year, Tammy would read the newest novel by Danielle Steel, whom she adored. She often spoke of her ambition to write her own deliciously salacious tome – and she could write beautifully, full of heart and intrigue. Perhaps that is why she loved playing Scrabble, most often with our father. I remember one such game, how she lovingly rolled her eyes and told me that “ka” was not a word.

Travelling was her escape from the rigours of everyday life, and she ventured all over, often taking us with her. Many moments stand out: Tammy and our father standing on a Las Vegas stage around Elton John’s red piano; Tammy, cheering in the street, waiting to see sister Krista finish the New York City Marathon; Tammy, hilariously drunk, walking through the dark streets of San Gimignano, Italy, singing, O Canada; Tammy seeking the ancient city of Petra. She had plans to discover new corners of the Earth, her curiosity always exploring.

Tammy died within six days of admittance into the hospital for what was an undiagnosed ailment. Cancer had ravaged every part of her body but never her ebullient spirit. She had so much she wanted to do in her life, beyond the restaurant kitchen. She talked often of her frustration with the deterioration of women’s rights around the world, how she wanted an equitable world for all women and how she longed to make that happen. The Tammy Weiss Memorial Fund, created by Ren Henderson through the Oakville Community Foundation, will proudly work to do just that.

How lucky were we to be graced by her light. Aleha hashalom.

Adrienne Weiss is Tamar’s sister.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide

