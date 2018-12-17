Restaurateur Stephen Barootes had an endless supply of stories

Stephen Barootes: Restaurateur. Raconteur. Philosopher. Father. Born Aug. 21, 1927, in Saskatoon, Sask.; died Sept. 26, 2018, in Toronto, of respiratory failure at the age of 91.

Stephen Barootes.

Stephen Barootes grew up the youngest of seven children during the Depression in Saskatoon; his family was short of everything but love and humour. Steve would recall how one winter, short on fuel and cash, the family tore up the wooden sidewalk to burn it for heat. They denied any knowledge of this when the landlord inquired. His childhood ended abruptly, however, with the death of his oldest brother Effie, 16, in a car accident. This event, along with financial struggles, precipitated the family leaving Saskatoon and heading east.

Settling in Toronto, they opened the Belmont Lunch Counter in the 1940s. Dad had a hard time balancing work at the restaurant with his education. Only through a good word from a priest in Saskatoon, was he allowed to enter St. Michael’s College, where he prospered.

By the late 1950s, three of his siblings had careers in medicine, dentistry and education and left the family business. Steve earned a degree in biochemistry from the University of Toronto, with aspirations of becoming a doctor. However, bound by family and cultural practice, he felt he had no choice but continue to support the family business. Giving up his dream was one of his lifelong regrets.

Dad met his wife Mary Lou – his great love and rival wit – in university. Their marriage produced four beloved children – Nancy, Louise, Joan and Theo.

He opened Fifth Avenue Restaurant at Bloor and Yonge with his brother Don, and endeared himself to patrons by quoting Shakespeare, song lyrics and much more thanks to his photographic memory. Some nights, you might see the Toronto Maple Leafs and their dates at the horseshoe-shaped bar, while well-dressed patrons dined in the booths. One afternoon, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton came in. Even Greta Garbo showed up for a discreet lunch.

In the late sixties, Steve opened Dooley’s Irish Dining Parlour but, in its second year, he learned the Royal Bank was buying up neighbouring properties to build an office tower. Facing the loss of his investment, he fought back. The battle played out like David against Goliath. When it came time to close the deal, the bank’s lawyer inquired, “Steve, how would you like the money?”

“Like Minnie the Moocher got hers. You know, the old Cab Calloway classic?" he asked, then sang: “She had a million dollars in nickels and dimes and she sat around and counted it a million times.”

In late 1987, Mary Lou died suddenly. Steve’s heart was broken. He didn’t want to open his next restaurant without her, but was determined to leave his kids a legacy. He built Barootes and QUOTES Bar and Grill in the King Street West property he’d held onto for years, now the heart of the city’s entertainment district. Both restaurants thrived, but when the building was sold in 2012, it was the end of the Barooteses' run of almost 100 years in the restaurant business in Canada.

My sisters, brother and I will miss his bons mots over a Tim Hortons coffee and a Boston cream doughnut.

Louise Brown is Stephen’s daughter.

