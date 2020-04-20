Roderick McLeod communicated through cartoons and jazz

Open this photo in gallery Roderick James McLeod. Courtesy of family

Roderick James McLeod: Jazz-lover. Cartoonist. Unitarian. Torontonian. Born May 7, 1933, in Toronto; died Dec. 2, 2019, in Toronto, of heart failure; aged 86.

Roderick James McLeod was the third of four children born to Greta and Adam McLeod during the Depression. His father escaped what he believed to be the poverty of his Gaelic and rural Ontario roots by moving the family to Toronto and becoming headmaster of Toronto’s Model (Normal) School. Of her four children, Greta believed Rod was the one most likely to succeed. And Adam? In a diary entry, he copied down his son’s grades, then wrote, “Could have done better.” And so in Grade 10, Rod exchanged high school for beatnik culture. At 17, he ran away to New York to hear jazz at the clubs on 52nd Street, but being underage could only listen at the door. He heard most of the greats, from Billie Holiday to Charlie Parker.

Rod eventually returned to Toronto to become a self-made renaissance man. He apprenticed as a photoengraver at Rapid Grip and Batten, and worked at The Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star.

Open this photo in gallery A cartoon from Roderick McLeod's self-published book. Roderick McLeod/Courtesy of family

He supported the Unitarian church, Humanistic Judaism and the Clan MacLeod Societies. He supported Toronto’s jazz musicians with devoted attendance and photographed big city events for love. He thought he supported his neighbourhood by tearing advertisements off lamp posts.

When he met Diane he settled down for the first verse and fathered three children, Celeste, Cinders and Chris. When he met Sue, he moved to California for the second verse, to be with her and her children, Tammie and Philip. But he missed his city so he asked Toronto to embrace them all, which, happily, it did. From then on, every letter’s envelope I received from my father was cryptically sealed with: B.O.A.P.C: (Best Of All Possible Cities).

I was always in awe of his intelligence, but inside my dad lived a high-school dropout and a tragic story of abuse never told. I first caught a glimpse of this in 1968 when he threw a jazz party at my childhood home. The snacks, the beer, the records were all laid out and positioned just so. I watched the scene unfold, waited for his friends to arrive. Well, no one showed. Rod stuck a sign, “Jazz is Dead,” on his bedroom door and disappeared behind it. I sat outside that door for hours, trying to hold his broken heart in mine. Rod wasn’t good at sharing feelings but he thought he could through music. And when his friends showed no interest, he thought he couldn’t even do that. But he showed his children early on, by singing us lullabies and, later, by sharing his beloved world of jazz.

Rod was a gifted graphic artist and communicated through cartoons. What to do when the Vasectomist arrives – and after he leaves, was his self-published cartoon book. He was an ardent newspaper reader and cryptic crossword master but until the end, it was the comics section he put aside when reading the newspaper as his dessert.

No, he wasn’t a perfect husband, dad, stepdad, grandfather or friend. Like his father before him, he could be critical and unkind. But he loved. And he was loved. And I am grateful that he exposed me to a world that stretched my young heart, a world not coated in sugar, but in coarsely ground black pepper.

Cinders McLeod is Roderick’s daughter.

