Rosemary Campsie had a tender heart for what others saw as hopeless

Open this photo in gallery Rosemary Felicity Campsie. Courtesy of family

Rosemary Felicity Campsie: Wife. Mother. Child care worker. Rescue artist. Born July 24, 1924, in Vancouver; died April 5, 2021, in Toronto, of natural causes; aged 96.

Rosemary rescued things. She hated waste and believed in mending what was broken. And she had a tender heart for what others saw as hopeless.

Growing up in the 1930s and coming of age in wartime, Rosemary Orchardson was taught to make do and mend. She was an only child and her father died when she was 11. Her mother had a strong personality and Rosemary learned to fit in with other people’s plans. Her mother routinely took her out of school when she wanted to travel. They vacationed in California, Bermuda and Mexico, and visited family in England.

Story continues below advertisement

Rosemary met her second cousin, John Campsie, when he visited Vancouver in the late 1940s. They married in England in 1950, because both had family there, and for the first year of their married life, they lived in Scotland, where John had found a job. They came to Canada in 1951 so he could study at the University of Toronto. Two daughters – Alison and Philippa – were born in Toronto.

Rosemary had a gift for working with children. She volunteered at the School for the Deaf and the Princess Margaret Hospital. When the girls were older, she got a job as a playroom supervisor at the Ontario Crippled Children’s Centre. Those she hired remember her as a mentor. She always fit in, but she was also always prepared to stand up for the overlooked and vulnerable, at work and elsewhere.

Once, when her daughters were little girls, they spotted a mouse in the Eaton’s store on College Street. They had pet mice of their own and weren’t afraid. A salesman wanted to kill it. Rosemary stopped him. “I’ll take it with me,” she said firmly. He got a paper bag, shooed the mouse into it and handed it to her. “It’ll eat through that in no time,” Rosemary said. “We need a box.” He rolled his eyes, took away the mouse and put it in a box tied with string. Still not satisfied, she said, “The mouse might suffocate. You need to punch some holes in the box.” Sure now that he was dealing with a madwoman, he did so. “Thank you very much,” she said, and left, having forgotten what she needed to buy. Rosemary and the girls released the mouse in a ravine (she drew the line at letting them keep it).

She rescued a bird that had fallen from its nest. She created a bed of rags in a shoebox and perked it up with brandy from an eyedropper. When it recovered, she got a ladder and tucked it back into the nest. She rescued a pet kinkajou, although she didn’t know what it was at the time, and reunited it with its owner. She adopted a stray cat.

She rescued more than animals. She bought old furniture and restored it. She mended porcelain. She made lamps out of vases (always a bit wobbly on top). She repaired broken toys from her workplace.

Open this photo in gallery Rosemary Felicity Campsie. Courtesy of family

When John died in 2014, she was living in a retirement home and when she developed dementia, she moved to long-term care. Her ability to fit in and unfailing good manners served her well to the end.

Her family often laughed at her willingness to put up with things that were past their best-before date, but they admired her compassion for the forgotten, the left behind. She wasn’t impressed by people who trumpeted their achievements, and although she enjoyed new things, she was most comfortable with the familiar, the mended and things she had rescued.

Story continues below advertisement

Philippa Campsie is Rosemary’s daughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide