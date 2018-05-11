Royal wedding reading list: What you should know before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day

Open this photo in gallery Memorabilia celebrating the the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured for sale in a gift shop in Windsor, west of London, on May 8, 2018. The two will be married on May 19. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Wedding-watching

At 12 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. Major TV networks have pre-show coverage starting as early as 4 a.m. Check back at globeandmail.com or @globeandmail on Twitter for full coverage of the event.

The couple have invited 2,640 people to Windsor Castle to take part in the celebration, including people from all walks of life and across Britain (and, in one case, from Peterborough, Ont.) If you find yourself in Windsor but not on the guest list, there’s still plenty to see and do there: Here’s Kate Wickers’s guide to the town’s attractions and accommodations, and a primer on the chapel‘s history.

Open this photo in gallery May 10, 2018: Union Jack bunting hangs in front of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Canadian connections

Canada, more specifically Toronto, was instrumental in bringing the royal couple together: Ms. Markle lived in the city, where the California actress’s TV series Suits is filmed, and Torontonians got an early and memorable public glimpse of their romance at 2017′s Invictus Games.

One Torontonian who’ll be watching the wedding closely is 31-year-old Marijke Vandergrift, who inherited a love of monarchy from her great-aunt and grandmother. She spoke with The Globe and Mail about what she has planned for her royal wedding party:

We’re all getting dressed up for the royal wedding in dresses, hats and/or fascinators. I have a vintage pink floral dress, with lace overlay. Now I just need to find the right hat. ... The other moms coming to the house are bringing their kids, so who knows, maybe the next generation of royal watchers will be formed.

Open this photo in gallery Marijke Vandergrift, centre, and her daughter, one-year-old Thea O'Connor, laugh with friends Kyla Pearson, left, and Aviva Altschuler while the women try to keep Thea distracted. Ms. Vandergrift will be hosting a high tea to celebrate the day of Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. Galit Rodan

Fashion and merchandise

Ms. Markle’s royal romance has had a seismic impact on the fashion world. The “Meghan effect” has many several of the Canadian brands she’s worn in public, and she’s worked as a brand ambassador for Montreal-based clothier Reitmans. The Globe’s Style writers have some strong opinions about how royal life will affect her wardrobe, and how her fashion choices will influence ours.

Here’s Nathalie Atkinson’s open letter about the meaning of her fashion choices:

Forgive me for taking the liberty as we’ve only met in passing but I feel like I know you, a neighbourhood celebrity here in Canada for several years before your recent international fame. And you’ve been covered before in these pages, including your foray into hands-on fashion design in collaboration with Reitmans, a stalwart Canadian company that many considered staid. As you explained to Jeanne Beker at the time, your outsider perspective was an asset: “As an American, I had none of that attached to it because I didn’t know the brand,” you said of the retailer, “I was able to look at what they had with really fresh eyes.” May I suggest you do the same with British royal style, and re-energize it the same way? With an aging monarch and a post-Brexit society, it’s a transformative moment for the royal family’s image. It needs a dash of daring.

Odessa Paloma Parker, meanwhile, writes about how you can learn from Ms. Markle, hat-wise:

It’s worth noting that her glamorous – albeit understated – approach to royal dressing speaks volumes about her California roots; there’s an air of ease in her choices, including her hats, which reflect a low-key but still considerate attitude towards tradition. What stands out most about her hat picks so far is their form; even at their most flamboyant, Markle’s headgear is restrained compared to what’s worn by the more dandy royals.

Open this photo in gallery Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey. POOL/Reuters

The royal merchandising industry has gone into overdrive in recent months, with both the wedding and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new baby, Louis. Alex Laws breaks down the official and less-official products you can get, from pillboxes and paper dolls to bags and aprons.

Open this photo in gallery The Royal Canadian Mint is rolling out a commemorative coin, adorned with crystals and Canadian maple leaves, to mark the royal wedding. HO/The Canadian Press

What happens after ‘I do’

Joining the House of Windsor will bring Ms. Markle into a very different kind of public theatre than she’s used to in Hollywood. She’ll be part of some of the Royal Family’s 2,000 official engagements, answer some of its 100,000 letters a year, and see her marital, public and personal life put under 24/7 scrutiny. Here, Katherine Laidlaw writes for The Globe about what she can expect as working royalty:

Much ado has been made about how the royal life is turning Markle, a Hollywood actor from Los Angeles and the former star of TV show Suits, into a proper princess. She has tightened up her fingers when she waves, and has perfected the Cambridge Cross seating posture, with an egg’s distance between the back of the chair and her back, legs together, ankles neatly crossed. And according to some reports out of Britain earlier this year, she’s also been kidnapped in a terror-training course that involved live ammo and secret-service operatives.