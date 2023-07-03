Open this photo in gallery: Ruth Crafts.Courtesy of family

Ruth Crafts: Hospice pioneer. Activist. Volunteer. Traveller. Born Aug. 6, 1945, in New York; died Jan. 27, 2023, in Kingston; from complications of rheumatoid arthritis; aged 77.

Ruth Ann Shapiro was born in the Bronx to a hard-working Jewish immigrant family. Three generations shared a two-bedroom apartment and like many newcomers, her family’s priorities were to create a better life than what they had left behind in Eastern Europe.

Education was important in Ruth’s family, and she studied English at a university in Buffalo. She worked in a cafeteria at the university, and as the story goes, she would save the best pieces of pie for a handsome graduate student, Stephen Crafts. That strategy proved successful as they married in 1966. They both taught at a private high school in Massachusetts, where their first child, Bessie, was born. By 1970, the couple moved to Canada because they disagreed strongly with U.S. politics, specifically the Vietnam War. They settled in Nova Scotia where their son Isaac (Zack) was born.

Ruth studied nursing in Halifax and, after graduating, worked as a labour and delivery nurse at Montreal General. Ruth became the breadwinner when the family moved to Montreal and Steve became a stay-at-home dad, which was uncommon in the early 1970s.

In 1974 the family moved again to Kingston, where Steve attended Queen’s University so he could qualify to be a teacher in Canada. Ruth easily landed a job in the intensive-care unit at the local hospital. Eventually, Ruth became a social service nurse in the cancer clinic at Kingston General. She made this switch so her schedule was more compatible with family hours as opposed to the 12-hour shifts required in intensive care.

At the cancer clinic, Ruth spent 10 years advocating for people at the end of their life. She helped patients control as much as possible how they wanted to die and noticed a gap in palliative services in Kingston. After extensive research, she and two nurse friends founded Hospice Kingston in 1985. Ruth was a pioneer in the field and the executive director of Hospice Kingston until the late 1990s.

Ruth was never a good sleeper (her colleagues say she did some of her best grant writing in the middle of the night) and her family always knew what kind of night she’d had by how many baked goods were on the counter in the morning. Baking centred Ruth. She was known for her cookies and a family favourite was the many flavours of biscotti she created.

Not ready to retire but wanting to see the world, Ruth would take nursing contracts in England and Scotland where Steve could be a tourist while she worked. He always claimed that he got the better end of the deal.

When she finally did “retire,” she began to work as a social-justice activist, prolific volunteer and late-in-life athlete. In her 60s, Ruth competed in triathlons and often came in first for her age group. She was also often the only competitor in her age group!

Some of the traits that made Ruth so successful – tenacity, drive and hard work – also drove her family crazy. She always thought that people could improve, and she would make suggestions. At her celebration of life her grandson Angus fondly remembered, “I had to be careful with what I said around Ruthie because if I accidentally expressed interest in something, I would be getting newspaper clippings and other odds and ends to do with the topic for years afterward.”

When Steve moved into long-term care in November, 2022, Ruth was heartbroken but her health had deteriorated to the point that his Alzheimer’s could not be managed at home.

Bessie and Zack cared for their mother during her last three months, and, naturally, Ruth had prepared a very clear living will. They advocated to allow her the dignity to die in the way that she had specified, just as she had done for so many others.

Bessie Sullivan is Ruth Crafts’s daughter.

