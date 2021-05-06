Ruth Kehoe used her nurse training to travel and defy the expectations of her era

Open this photo in gallery Ruth Kehoe. /Courtesy of family

Martha Ruth Kehoe: Card shark. Grandmother. Leafs fan. Mammy. Born Oct. 26, 1927, in Port Arthur, Ont.; died March 27, 2021, in Toronto, of natural causes; aged 93.

A walking contradiction, partly truth and partly fiction. That line, written about Johnny Cash, always resonated with me. I suppose because it was also so applicable to my mother, a.k.a., “the Mammy.”

On the surface, she appeared the typical suburban granny. Spoiling her grandchildren, preparing picnics and, even into her 90s, supplying baked goods for school fundraisers. Yet there were always hints of an adventurous life before.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I dated a jazz pianist in Montreal” or “this pilot I dated in Calgary” would be casually dropped into conversation. Clues to what happened in Act 1.

Gender, geography and economics conspired against Ruth Morehouse getting a higher education. Despite finishing top of her class at Port Arthur Collegiate (in what is now Thunder Bay), the daughter of a railwayman, with nine siblings, was not going to be sent away to university.

So she turned to nursing and trained at Port Arthur General. Eventually, she would become head nurse of the night shift. A woman who worked nights in what was, at the time, the most violent city in Canada is not to be trifled with and impossible to intimidate. Confronting and evicting a crew of Russian sailors looking to use “her” hospital as a late-night crash pad was just an occupational hazard. No need to involve the police, she could handle that on her own.

Ruth used her nursing training as a passport to travel and experience life. It was her ticket to see the country and stops in Montreal, Alberta and Toronto followed. All through her 20s and early 30s she led the life of a single, independent woman. A true anomaly in the 1950s.

Open this photo in gallery Nurse Ruth Kehoe in uniform in the 1950s. Courtesy of family

Then yet another turn in a non-traditional life. She met Jack Kehoe, a former offensive lineman for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He was a recent widower with a teenage son. A man with a personality as outsized as her own. They fell in love and so began Act 2.

She would master the roles of wife and mother as she did anything to which she put her mind. Three children would follow their marriage. Initially called “Mammy” by Jack, typically in an over-the-top Al Jolson impression, the name stuck and soon all the family, friends, neighbours and even regular servers at restaurants began its use. Her opinion commanded respect and her word was final.

Those who challenged her to a game of cards had to bring their A game. No allowance was provided for age or family. Should a child skunk her in a game of cribbage, you would get a smile. Not the warm smile of a grandmother, but a cold smile that said, “Oh, you will pay for that.” Inevitably you did shortly after.

Story continues below advertisement

While I wouldn’t claim she loved the Leafs more than her family, there is a case to be made. The Toronto team was chosen every Saturday for decades in the family hockey pool, through thick and thin. Even when she would acknowledge the choice was clearly heart over head. It was understood that a visit on game day came to an end at 7 p.m. – or you were welcome to stay, just don’t expect conversation. The only talk was her speaking at the screen, and it was typically not suitable for younger viewers. And she always wore her custom Leafs jersey with #75 The Mammy embroidered on the back.

Ruth’s Act 3 took away her husband, her hearing and her mobility. Yet her mind and spirit remained indomitable until the very end. Often I thought she was born too early, wondering what accomplishments such a woman could have done at a later time. Not she, life was to be enjoyed in the moment and lived without regrets.

Tom Kehoe is Ruth’s son.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide