Salim Abdulhussein Sachedina: Pioneer. Rebel. Sage. Gentleman. Born Aug. 11, 1938, in Lindi, Tanzania; died Feb. 8, 2022, in Toronto; of interstitial lung disease; aged 83.

Salim was a natural troublemaker who, after seeing Tarzan in the theatre at the age of 7, tried swinging from a tree and ended up falling in a well.

As he grew up in Tanzania, Salim developed tremendous inner strength. When his family moved to the big city of Dar es Salaam, he developed a stutter and became withdrawn. His father told him that King George VI worked on his stutter by making speeches to trees in the palace garden, so Salim made speeches daily while he was having a bath. He learned to control his stutter and became a celebrated orator.

When his father died suddenly, 19-year-old Salim, the oldest male in his family, became a father to his five siblings.

Sensing civil unrest in Tanzania, Salim set his sights on a better life. He and his first wife, Farida, and their son immigrated to Toronto, becoming the first members of their community in Canada.

Salim soon made his mark. After a brief stint in banking, he joined Eastern Sound recording studio as the comptroller and became general manager by age 36. He transformed the studio into an international recording venue, attracting artists such as Gordon Lightfoot, Anne Murray, Elton John and Isaac Hayes.

Salim formed Kessler Music Corp with Syd Kessler and produced some of the most recognizable jingles in the country, including 4-3-9-0-0-0-0 Pizza Nova. They later partnered with Labatt Brewing Company to create the advertising production company, Supercorp Entertainment.

Salim was also a driving force within Toronto’s Muslim community. He helped many resettle and helped establish the city’s first mosque.

But Salim’s trouble-making tendencies meant he constantly pushed boundaries and challenged long-held beliefs. He led the controversial charge to install a video system at the mosque so that women could see (rather than just hear) the mullah. He also brought in speakers of different faiths to broaden minds. Salim spoke out against the aspects of his religion that he disagreed with and later became a “secular Muslim,” remaining spiritual but shedding the tenets of his religion. Rather than having a religious burial, Salim donated his body to the University of Toronto Anatomy Department, caring deeply about contributing to science.

Salim was a proud patriot, a dyed-in-the-wool Liberal, who never missed voting in an election and never saw himself as a hyphenated Canadian.

His priority was his family. He brought his siblings to Canada, ensuring they could build their careers. He fathered four children – Abdul, Najeeb, Jeremy and Hamida, giving each his love and support. He would attend Jeremy’s punk concerts into his 70s and ask for tea at the bar. And although he thought hockey was barbaric, he cheered Najeeb on as he played. He was also a loving grandfather and godfather to many nieces, nephews and cousins, to whom he provided advice, encouragement and, frequently, his credit card and car.

Salim was not materialistic – he would get his shoes resoled instead of buying new ones. He was stubborn, too. He would stick to his guns in the face of opposition, such as the many times he refused to stop playing elevator music in the car, despite pleas from his passengers.

Salim gave so much to others, but he himself was enriched by his soulmate, Honey Steiner, whom he met at Eastern Sound. As a Jewish-Muslim couple, they were confronted with people’s prejudices, but their love was bigger than any challenge. After 36 years, two kids and many adventures, Salim and Honey finally tied the knot at the ages of 78 and 67, respectively.

Salim was a one-of-a-kind human being – and the funny thing is, he knew it. Throughout his life, he was showered with praise. To that, he would just shrug and jokingly say, “you either have it or you don’t.” Salim certainly had it.

