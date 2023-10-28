This is the weekly Style File, featuring what’s on the radar of The Globe’s lifestyle desk from the worlds of travel, home and design, wellness, fashion or beauty. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Décor

Open this photo in gallery: Now is your chance to bid on an original artwork from the Trailer Park Boys, all in the name of a good cause.Handout

Paddle on

What do Seth Rogen, Dolly Parton and the Trailer Park Boys have in common? Besides being uniquely funny, it turns out they all can paint a pretty mean paddle, and their handiwork can now be viewed – and bid on – through the Paddle Project, a fundraiser for Campfire Circle in support of kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Launched in 2010, this year’s Paddle Project is the organization’s biggest auction yet with 110 colourful and totally unique paddles on offer from well-known personalities such as singers Sarah McLachlan and Carly Rae Jepsen, photographer Caitlin Cronenberg, artists Charles Pachter and Jennifer Bahinski, actors Rachel Bilson and Josh Schwartz, as well as sports teams such as the Toronto Maple Leafs. Alex Robertson, chief executive of Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) says the project raises invaluable funds used to develop programs that promote resiliency, social connectedness and well-being for kids with cancer. Bidding closes on Nov. 3. For more information visit www.paddleproject.ca.

Travel

Open this photo in gallery: The new Warwick hotel in Montreal offers travelling Habs fans a place to unwind after the game in style and luxury just steps from the Bell Centre.Handout

A new hotel for Habs fans

Hockey fans travelling to Montreal, take note – there’s a brand new hotel near the ice. Warwick Le Crystal – at 1100 Rue de la Montagne, just steps from the Bell Centre – is the first of the international all-suite hotel brand to open in Canada. Modern, bright decor lightens up the interior of this downtown high-rise hotel. The 131 suites are roomy and light-filled with kitchenettes (dishes, cookware and cutlery included) in case the postgame celebration ends up in your room. The hotel’s four penthouse suites are simply bigger, brighter and have private outdoor terraces with views of Mount Royal. Bring your bathing suit – on the 12th floor, an outdoor hot tub is open year round. This wellness floor also features an indoor saltwater pool, sauna, fitness centre and Eléments Maison de Beauté, a full service spa. Ole, ole, ole!

Style

Open this photo in gallery: Toronto’s Bata Shoe Museum is transforming its gallery into a retro shopping mall, with a 1980s-inspired shoe exhibition featuring 80 glamorous designs such as Power Pumps by Susan Bennis and Warren Edwards.Kailee Mandel/Handout

Eighties rewind

From Nike Air Jordan 1s to Gucci loafers, a variety of styles from the bold and glitzy era of “power dressing,” aerobics, Michael Jordan and excess consumerism will soon be on full display at Toronto’s Bata Shoe Museum. Transforming the gallery into a retro shopping mall, the museum’s 1980s-inspired shoe exhibition starting Nov. 1 will feature 80 glamorous designs such as “Power Pumps” by Susan Bennis and Warren Edwards, who were beloved by stars such as Cher, adding to a collection of nearly 15,000 shoes and related artifacts going back 4,500 years. The museum will dive further into the decade in the new year, with workshops, talks, panel discussions and an eighties classic film series. Tickets to BSM can be purchased for $14 at batashoemuseum.ca, or you can walk in for free on Sundays.