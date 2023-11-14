Every year the holidays roll around and you’re faced with an obstacle: how to buy a gift that’s actually worth the money. Especially in a year where costs are rising and consumer spending is down, Canadians want to make sure the money they spend is worth every penny. Plus, nobody wants any more junk.

So we’re asking you, readers: What’s the best bang-for-your-buck gift you’ve ever given or received?

This could be a large purchase where splurging was worth it, or something small and affordable that brought endless delight. Whatever it is, both the giver and the receiver felt that rare combination of feelings – true gratitude, and zero buyer’s remorse.

Tell us about it in the form below or by sending an e-mail to audience@globeandmail.com.