Open this photo in gallery: Shirley McCormickCourtesy of family

Shirley Barbara McCormick: Mother. Cook. Style maven. Mischief maker. Born April 24, 1930, in Kitchener, Ont.; died Dec. 18, 2022, in Sydney, N.S., of volvulus; aged 92.

Growing up, Shirley Morton was known as a dedicated student. Yet, she possessed just the right amount of naughtiness to earn a chuckle and let others know that she was not one to be messed with. In elementary school, when teased by one of her classmates, Shirley hung the girl by her bloomers on a hook in the cloakroom.

When her parents separated, she was sent to live with relatives in Glace Bay, N.S., and then later to Mount Saint Vincent Boarding School. After finishing her studies, she trained to be a registered nurse at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax. Caregiving was second nature to Shirley as she had taken time off in Grade 11 to care for her ailing grandmother and would continue this throughout her lifetime with other family members.

Shirley met Naish McCormick over a picnic lunch, arranged by her friend Geraldine. They fell in love and married in 1955. The couple lived in Dartmouth and then returned to Glace Bay where they raised three children: Lee, Diane and Robert.

When Shirley wasn’t caring for others as a nurse, she was cooking for crowds. The McCormicks’ door was always open, ready to give any visitors a laugh and a hot meal. Once, one of her son’s friends came for supper and stayed for six months. Who could blame him? As a culinary sorcerer, Shirley continued to cook well into her 80s, relying on her memory and instincts as she never wrote anything down. Crowd favourites were spaghetti and meatballs and shish kebabs, while her grandchildren loved her molasses cookies.

Shirley didn’t only cook for big occasions, such as her buffet spread that drew in crowds after midnight mass on Christmas Eve, she also cooked for those going through a rough patch. This helping spirit travelled with Shirley and Naish when they spent winters in Florida and worked with local charities to feed those in need. In later years, Shirley travelled to Dartmouth to stay with her son and his family and buy clothing and gifts for a family in need. She said that this shopping experience was the highlight of her year.

Shirley was known for her sass and sense of fun. By the time she was in her 80s, she had survived lung and colon cancer, and when a new pharmacist reviewed her medical history, he called her “a tough broad.” This delighted Shirley and she made sure to remind everyone of this title. Proud of her strong command of English, she often returned her daughters’ letters (written when studying at university) with mistakes corrected in red ink. And one day, while out for lunch at a crowded diner with her granddaughters, a man accidentally hit her backside. He apologized but Shirley laughed and said, “I haven’t been touched like that in a long time!”

As a devoted Pittsburgh fan, Shirley also found room in her heart for hockey star Sidney Crosby; she called him her “boyfriend.” Every night when the Penguins played, she’d say that she was “lacing up her skates” and cheer from her chair.

And while she kept the family laughing, it was her elegant presence and style with her hair tied in a signature French twist that earned her the title “the Duchess.” The Duchess’s cheeky demeanour was present until the end as she winked at the paramedics through grimaces of pain during her ride to the hospital after a fall.

The magic of her mischief kept her family laughing throughout her last week; always a caregiver, this was Shirley’s way of comforting them.

Lauren McNeil is Shirley’s granddaughter.

