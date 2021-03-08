 Skip to main content
Skier and adventurer Max Vinegar lived life with great gusto

Lisa Fitterman and Marcy Schwartzman
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Maxwell Vinegar.

Maxwell (Moishe) Vinegar: Problem Solver. Outdoorsman. Brother. Son. Born Feb. 22, 1989, in Vancouver; died Dec. 31, 2020, in a backcountry skiing accident near Whistler, B.C.; aged 31.

When puddles in the playground’s sandbox at his nursery school prevented kids from playing in it during recess, Max didn’t hesitate. After designing an elaborate set of trenches to drain the water, he marshalled his classmates to form a line and help bail. He was a miniature engineer, counting, exacting and focused.

As it was with the sandbox, so it was with his life. He had a visual sense that allowed him to see what others could not, coupled with a learning disability that included a lack of hand-eye co-ordination. He worked so hard to make things go his way, stumbling, to be sure, but always getting up to try again and solve the problem, be it two years of occupational therapy or learning to touch type in grade school because his writing was so illegible, sometimes even he couldn’t read it.

Max, whom his family called Moishe, knew he was different, but he didn’t care. He knew there was a place for everyone, and he was always there to offer advice and help to family, friends and acquaintances if they needed it.

As a child, Max had a passion for Lego, but not just any Lego. At the age of 10, he was building complex structures, high-rises with elevators that he methodically programmed a computer to move up and down. Precision was his watchword. It wasn’t perfection he was after so much as learning the process the best he could.

And oh, how Max hated feeling constrained. As a high-school student, he snipped the buttonholes off the collar tips of the white formal shirts that were part of his school uniform because that way, the tie he was required to wear would not sit so tightly around his neck. He also wore shorts as often as he could, even in winter during snowstorms, even during Vancouver’s incessant rain.

It was no surprise that, with his love of building things, Max got a certificate in mechanical engineering from the B.C. Institute of Technology, or that, after his first downhill ski class at age 11, he fell in love with the sport so much, he became an instructor and did a college program in ski-resort management in Nelson, B.C.

During his first week away at school, as he contemplated celebrating the Jewish Sabbath alone, he taught himself how to bake challah, sending a picture of it to his parents in Vancouver.

Before returning to Vancouver to get a bachelor’s degree in business administration then work as an operations manager for a local firm, Max was a backcountry tour guide for Blackcomb Snowmobile, taking people onto little-used trails and off them. He was trained to handle emergencies such as broken bones and cuts that needed stitches, and he always kept his cool.

Be prepared, he’d say. He never stopped mountain biking or hiking or skiing because they were potentially dangerous. Instead, he always made sure to wear a helmet and took extra clothing and avalanche gear in his emergency pack.

We imagine this was on his mind when he went skiing with friends on New Year’s Eve at Brandywine Bowl, just south of Whistler. We imagine him exhilarated, in control and happy as he schussed through the 78 centimetres of powder that had recently fallen.

He could not have seen the tree well – a hole that forms around the base of a tree like a trap as snow accumulates.

We know all men will die but all men do not live. Max lived a big life because he did everything with gusto, skiing with friends or spending time with his parents and a sister who loved him.

And we know this, too: He wouldn’t regret a thing.

Marcy Schwartzman is Max’s mother. Lisa Fitterman is Marcy’s friend.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide

