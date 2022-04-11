Sheilagh Catronia Murray: Medalist. Comedian. Music lover. Daughter. Born March 17, 1958, in St. John’s, NL; died Jan. 6, 2022, in St. John’s, of dementia; aged 64.

Sheilagh Catronia Murray.Courtesy of family

Sheilagh Catronia Murray was the youngest of five children, born in an era when individuals with mental and physical disabilities were shuttered away to live out their lives in the anonymity of institutional care. But her parents, Elsie and Patrick Murray, would have none of that.

Sheilagh was raised amongst her boisterous and robust older brothers and sister, and much care was given to her intellectual, social and physical development. Sheilagh grew up on the family farm in Portugal Cove with a Newfoundland pony and many animals to take care of. There were lots of chores and everyone pitched in. As she got older, Sheilagh took part in the family’s horticulture business, working in the nursery and greenhouses.

Sheilagh learned both rudimentary reading and math at Vera Perlin school in nearby St. John’s. She loved to swim as a child and joined her school’s swim team. In 1986, she competed in swimming events at the Calgary Special Olympics. This was her first time travelling without the care of her parents. She won several medals and demonstrated great courage, determination and team spirit.

Sheilagh had a keen sense of humour and was a prankster with a comedic sense of timing. She loved watching soap operas and would unabashedly explain that she preferred the U.S. serials, not Coronation Street like her mom, because “there is more sex in the American soaps.“

Every time Sheilagh won the card game UNO she was over the moon. She loved Anne Murray and knew all her songs. She had a natural groove and happily danced to her favourite tunes. And she loved nothing more than being the centre of attention. She had a commanding presence with a big smile and confidence that filled the room. She was the official speechmaker at family gatherings. She would stand, clink a glass and clear her throat to make sure she had everyone’s attention before she started. It was a nervous time for everyone because Sheilagh could either praise you or castigate you depending on how she felt about you at that moment.

Sheilagh’s parents worried about her care after they died. But Sheilagh was showing a desire to become self-reliant. Her mother suffered a debilitating stroke at age 80. As the emergency responders were taking Elise out on a stretcher, Sheilagh stepped forward, stopped the proceedings and asked with great urgency, “Mom, I get the house in your will, right?”

After her mother’s death, Sheilagh was asked if she wanted to move in with another family member. She told her siblings that she was a big girl now and insisted that she live alone. She was absolutely right! Sheilagh blossomed with her new-found liberty and the trust that was placed in her. She rose to the occasion and took responsibility for herself. With lots of help, Sheilagh continued to flourish and live in her own home until the last few months of her life.

Near the end, dementia stole Sheilagh’s smile, her mobility, her independence and her joie de vivre. The family likes to remember how she would enter a room with the comic swagger of Kramer, Art Carney or the Fonz. Sheilagh’s entry filled the space with smiles and laughter. After her death, many people shared their personal experiences and memories of Sheilagh with her family.

We are so proud that Sheilagh was allowed to flourish and become her best self.

Michael Murray is Sheilagh’s brother.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide