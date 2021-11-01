Jean Goldstein: Matriarch. Feminist. Scrabble champ. Wit. Born Sept. 10, 1921, in Toronto; died March 25, 2021, in Toronto, of medical assistance in dying; aged 99.

Jean Goldstein.Handout

Jean was a straight shootin’ extrovert, a feminist before the word was coined. She had a deep interest in people, curiosity about the goings-on in the world and a heart for social justice.

Her father, Peretz Silver, came to Canada from Poland in 1914 to bring his family out of poverty. He was a skilled tailor and was hired at Eatons in Toronto. But the department store didn’t allow Jews to work at the front of the store, so he worked behind the scenes. After seven years, he had enough money to send for his wife and four children. Jean was the result of this joyous reunion. She was born at their home near Kensington Market.

Jean was a bright student but in order to contribute financially to the family, she left school at 16 to work at women’s clothing stores.

She met Milt Goldstein in 1940 at a party in Toronto. They were a sight to behold on the dance floor. He was a dashing RCAF navigator and while away at war, Milt carried a treasured photo of Jean on Toronto Island posing as a bathing beauty. They married in 1941 and spent 73 happy years together. Jean joked that “Milt found out married couples got $100/month and he was only getting $35. He married me for money!”

Shortly after Milt returned from the war, their first child, Gilbert, was born. A daughter, Anne, arrived four years later. Milt and Jean worked side by side for 30 years running Stonegate Smoke and Gift in Etobicoke. The kids would help out in the shop and Jean had a cut-and-dried way of dealing with her children. One of her famous lines: “I may not always be right, but I’m never ever wrong.” But she was also known for her ability to listen and her astuteness in immediately sizing up a situation to provide thoughtful analysis.

Raised in a Yiddish-speaking household, Jean developed a love of language. She taught her children the intricacies of Yiddish, such as the difference between a schmegege, a schlemiel, a shlimazel or a schmendrick, and she introduced them to the long tradition of Yiddish curses.

As a wordsmith, Jean put her skills to good use on the Scrabble board and on daytime TV. At 87, she was interviewed with her new daughter-in-law about their relationship. When asked what makes a good mother-in-law, Jean quipped: “Keep your mouth shut, your purse open, and wear beige.” The studio audience erupted in laughter.

At 65, instead of retirement Jean chose “rewirement.” She kept active in the community with volunteer work and organized Elderhostel trips where she and Milt made new friends who were interested in continuing to learn, just like them. Most importantly, she continued to nurture her family.

Jean met life head on, with courage and confidence – she was never one to shy away from difficult conversations. When Milt’s health began to decline, she made the decision for them to move to Baycrest retirement residence. There, Jean started a book club, organized an art show of residents’ work and was one of the co-founders of a drama group that put on skits about the intricacies of the lives of the elderly. They even performed for students at the University of Toronto.

After Milt died in 2013, Jean eventually moved into long-term care as her health declined. Self-directed in life and also with her end of life, Jean chose medical assistance in dying. She kept her sense of humour right to the end, wearing her shiny sequined slippers, “In case someone asks me to dance.”

Jean’s family was with her at the end, but prefers to picture her in her favourite car: the 1966 Olds Cutlass convertible. The top is down and Jean is at the wheel, elegantly coiffed, her scarf billowing in the breeze, and she’s totally in control, her spirit soaring.

Bev Caswell is Jean’s daughter-in-law, and Gil Goldstein is Jean’s son.

