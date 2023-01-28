Retail

Dean Davidson, 145 Berkeley St., Toronto.Handout

A gem of a shop

Canadian jeweller Dean Davidson is celebrating 15 years in the bauble biz with the opening of his first boutique, a professional milestone he describes as a long-time dream. Located on the east side of downtown Toronto, the store creates a sparkling showcase for his namesake demi-fine jewellery brand, which is made in Jaipur primarily of brushed gold and semi-precious gems. “We wanted to create an environment that felt like a really cool loft or apartment so that you want to spend time there and come back and feel really comfortable,” Davidson says. With its exposed brick and large windows, the space gives Davidson and his team the opportunity to offer guests a thoughtfully curated experience, something he sees as becoming a destination for Torontonians and tourists alike. “I travel a lot and I love to find a city’s unique retail experiences,” he says. For romantics with Valentine’s Day shopping on the agenda, Davidson has released a limited-edition collection featuring rose quartz on a selection of four designs, including a ring, stud earrings, pendant necklace and bracelet.

Dean Davidson, 145 Berkeley St., Toronto, 416-203-8222, deandavidson.ca.

Trending

Gucci's Après Ski collection.Handout

Off the slopes

Whether you hit the slopes or remain decidedly off-piste this winter, making an après ski statement is de rigueur with fashion and beauty brands catering to the cold-weather trend. As part of its continuing collaboration with Jacquemus, Nike released an imagined pop-up shop in Courchevel featuring AI-generated designs for accessories, apparel and footwear. For winterwear of a more realistic variety, Gucci introduced its Après Ski collection of pieces envisioned for mountain leisure (pictured here), including skiwear-inspired handbags, lug-soled boots and eyewear. Keep your visage protected from the elements using Kiehl’s new Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream, a fast-absorbing balm-to-cream formula and the brand’s first product to be recognized by the Canadian Dermatology Association. Danish brand Ole Henriksen’s new HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil features a blend of Scandinavian berry oils to soften skin while you savour some fondue and hot chocolate.

Business

Curated Curiosities jewellery.Handout

Global market

As the online shopping landscape becomes increasingly crowded, a new fashion e-commerce platform is aiming to close the gap between small global businesses and their customers by supporting brands in their marketing and operations. The LNK (shopthelnk.com) assists brands with advertising, shipping, duties and more while easing the process of connecting with buyers. It was founded by Canadian entrepreneur Sonya Gill, who started a digital marketing and PR agency in 2010 where she learned all about the difficulties businesses face when selling their goods online. “This is about having the brand win but also allowing the consumer to find affordable luxury items without it being fast fashion,” Gill says. Much of the LNK’s brand assortment is geared toward North Americans who identify as non-white and are looking for a source to purchase authentic, quality goods from overseas. “Everything is affordable, whether you’re going to a traditional African wedding or shopping for an office dress or for date night,” Gill says. “What we’re saying is, the time is now where you should be able to shop across the board.”

Obsession

Sydney Sweeney was tapped by Armani to be the face of its My Way fragrances.Handout

Euphoric rise

The highly stylized HBO series Euphoria has made its mark on fashion and beauty, influencing the revival of Y2K trends like crop tops, miniskirts and raver-inspired makeup. Now, the cast’s breakout stars are joining their Emmy-winning co-star Zendaya in the fashion industry limelight, landing campaigns and making appearances at buzzy events. Hunter Schafer has appeared in several Prada campaigns and on its runway, Jacob Elordi has a partnership with Boss fragrance and Chloe Cherry has worked with Versace and M.A.C. Earlier this month, Sydney Sweeney was tapped by Armani (armani-beauty.ca) to be the face of its My Way fragrances. As HBO prepared to start production on its third season, all eyes are on which fashion trends the show will revive next.

Investment buy

Bulgari Serpenti Turbogas Infinity.Handout

Snake charming

Italian jeweller Bulgari recently introduced a new timepiece style to its signature Serpenti collection. Featuring a wrapping bracelet adorned with an undulating arrangement of diamonds, the Serpenti Tubogas Infinity marks a design milestone for the brand, being the first in the collection to continue the serpentine silhouette from the watch case all the way to the bracelet. It launches in two styles fitted with single or double tour bracelets.

Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Infinity, price on request through bulgari.com.