Open this photo in gallery: Yoga participants have a view of hot air balloons taking flight at the International Balloon Festival of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

What makes summer nights in Canada so sweet? Is it the outdoor concerts, fireflies by the lake, late nights under the bright lights of the skate park?

Is it singing karaoke, sleeping under the stars, or going to a show with a Drag Race star? Is it a street party that introduces you to your neighbours? Or a dish that tastes so much sweeter in the summer in your backyard or on a bustling patio?

Whatever moment speaks to your soul when the sky is dark and the night is hot, we’d love to see your photo of it and learn why it makes your heart skip a beat.

Open this photo in gallery: 08062022 ONE TIME USE ONLY, PAY PHOTOGRAPHER FOR EACH USE Fireworks light up the sky over the midway at the Manitoba Summer Fair in Brandon during opening night on Wednesday. The fair returned to the wheat city after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tim Smith for The Globe and Mail)Tim Smith/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: JULY 7, 1947 -- A summer night in Toronto's downtown Chinatown, where the streets are empty except for a few parked cars. Bright lights of a corner cafe and the Chop Suey House on Elizabeth Street advertise that there is still life about. Photo by John Boyd / The Globe and MailJohn Boyd/The Globe and Mail

The Globe is opening our inbox to photographs that capture the magic of summer nights in Canada.

Email your photograph to audience@globeandmail.com to be considered with your name, age, location, and a paragraph about the image and why it represents summer nights in Canada to you.

You can also share your image via Dropbox here. Please include your name and email when uploading, and send your age, location and a paragraph about why your image encapsulates summer nights by email to audience@globeandmail.com.

Your photograph will only be used for journalistic purposes. By uploading material you permit The Globe to publish it in print or online. Not all submissions will necessarily be published. Someone from the Globe and Mail will be in touch if we would like to include your submission. For more information, see our privacy policy.