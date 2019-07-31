 Skip to main content

Life Summer recipes: Fresh from the garden or market to your table

Seasonal eating during the summer is easy breezy when you can get ingredients from your backyard or the farmers’ market. This roundup of our best summer recipes covers starters, mains and desserts to help you make the most of fresh local produce

Sierra Bein
Table of Contents

DrinksStarters and SidesMainsDesserts

Drinks

If you have raspberries … try Boozy Black Raspberry Float

The combination of lime and berries sings in this drink. Any kind of raspberries or blackberries can be used, or even plums or peaches, to complement ginger-lime syrup and a float of homemade lime sherbet.

RAINA+WILSON

If you have fresh rosemary … try Rosemary Paloma Punch

Grapefruit and lime juice combine with rosemary sugar and mezcal or tequila for a refreshing punch. This and three other punch recipes will help spice up your summer parties.

(Return to top)

Starters and sides

Tara O'Brady/The Globe and Mail

If you have chilies and cilantro … try Burnt Chile Cilantro Dip with Crudité

Pair a tumble of crunchy fresh veggies for dipping with a refreshing yogurt-based dip dominated by cilantro and chilies.

Tara O'Brady

If you have beets … try Carrot and Beet Picnic Salad

This technicolour salad can be packed confidently for picnics hours down the road, either to eat on its own or wrapped in a pita.

The Globe and Mail

If you have corn and tomatoes … try Gazpacho with Sardine Tomato Tartines

A fresh and easy-to-make gazpacho of tomatoes and corn is garnished with sardines and a tomato salad that takes advantage of late-summer produce.

Lina Caschetto

If you have apricots … try Burnt Apricot Tartines

Flavourful burnt apricots, fresh goat cheese, black pepper and local honey make for a great tartine, but start with the best bread you can get your hands on for the base.

(Return to top)

Mains

The Asado Club

If you have carrots… try Carrot Dogs

Pre-cooked and marinated carrots are grilled and served in a bun with smoked white bean hummus, pickled red onions and cabbage slaw – like a hot dog, but a fancy vegetarian version.

JULIE VAN ROSENDAAL/The Globe and Mail

If you have watermelon … try Tomato and Watermelon Gazpacho

A blender soup makes use of overripe tomatoes and the end of a too-big melon, with some bread torn in for extra body. This and three other no-cook recipes are made for the hottest summer days when you don’t want to turn on the stove.

Lina Caschetto

If you have eggplant… try Roasted Eggplant with Labneh and Garlicky Granola

Small eggplants are grilled whole on the barbecue until tender and paired with labneh, a Middle Eastern-style strained yogurt.

Lina Caschetto

If you have cantaloupe… try Melon with Nectarines, Speck and Citrus Vinaigrette

Cantaloupe is often paired with prosciutto, but speck is a smoked and aged ham that is cured with spices, lending it a deeper, more intense flavour than its Italian counterpart.

Tara O'Brady/The Globe and Mail

If you have kale … try Sweet Potato and Kale Salad with Black Garlic Dressing

A fresh, simple kale salad is highlighted with chili-accented sweet potatoes and quinoa for body. Aged and fermented cloves of black garlic or roasted garlic add a funky mellowness to the dressing.

Tara O'Brady

If you have tomatoes … try Barbecue Braised Tomatoes with Chickpeas

This dish of roasted tomatoes studded with chickpeas and goat cheese can be cooked outdoors over a grill. Serve as a vegetarian main, or as a side to grilled meats.

(Return to top)

Desserts

Tara O'Brady/The Globe and Mail

If you have strawberries … try Calas with Honeyed Strawberry Sauce

Calas is an often-overlooked Creole rice fritter, made with plain cooked rice folded into a doughnut-like flour-based batter. Here they’re rolled in cinnamon sugar and served with honey-cooked berries and yogurt.

Tara O'Brady

If you have more strawberries … try Doughnut Shortcakes with Port-soused Strawberries

Straying from your typical shortcake, this eggy, buttery brioche doughnut scented with vanilla and orange is split and stuffed with strawberries and cream.

If you have rhubarb … try Rhubarb Sorbet with Gluten-Free Coconut Cookie Crumble

Sliced strawberries with cream and brown sugar are topped with a gluten-free coconut cookie crumble for texture and an easy rhubarb sorbet for punchy tartness.

Lina Caschetto

If you have plums … try Pavlova with Broiled Plums and Honey Roasted Nuts

Pavlova – an egg-white dessert that’s easier to make than you might think – is topped with cinnamon whipped cream and broiled plums, either sweet and floral yellow mirabelle plums or the more common Italian prune plums.

Photograph by Tara O'Brady

If you have more plums … try Plum Hand Pies with Frangipane

Concentrated roasted fruit meets up with frangipane, an almond cream, in a pastry swaddle that puffs up upon baking.

(Return to top)

