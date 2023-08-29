Open this photo in gallery: Mary MacIsaacCourtesy of family

Mary Margaret MacIsaac: Teacher. Aunt. Political junkie. Baseball fan. Born Dec. 20, 1927, in Tracadie, N.S.; died March 1, 2023, in Halifax, of natural causes; aged 95.

When Mary MacIsaac turned 95, there wasn’t a party because that’s how Mary was about some things: modest, don’t make a fuss. Although, if someone had offered a nod to the day with some Lindt chocolate, she would have welcomed that. Mary loved her coffee and red-wrapped balls of milk chocolate.

It never took much encouragement to coax a memory of her childhood in Nova Scotia’s rural Antigonish County. Her father was a telegrapher for the railway. Her mother had musical talent and led the church choir and played the organ at Sunday mass. Mary adored her two older brothers, Frank and John. By all of her accounts, she was a happy child.

She was also bright and curious and when she outgrew the one-room schoolhouse, she went to the town of Antigonish to board at Mount Saint Bernard College. After graduating from high school there, Mary attended St. Francis Xavier University and earned her first degree. She was engaged to a young man for a while but broke it off because, she said, “I didn’t want to be told what to do.”

Open this photo in gallery: Mary MacIsaac graduated from St. Francis Xavier University in 1949. She spent most of her teaching career in Halifax at Saint Agnes public school while completing her master’s in education at Saint Mary’s University.Courtesy of family

She began her teaching career in a schoolhouse in Frankville and later Havre Boucher. After a few years there, she left for Halifax. When asked why she moved away from the area that was so central to who she was, Mary explained with the blunt practicality of her Scottish heritage: “It was the difference between $1,200 and $1,400 – a year!”

In Halifax, “Miss MacIsaac” spent most of her teaching career at Saint Agnes public school while completing her master’s in education at Saint Mary’s University. She absorbed city life; dressed stylishly, drove a fire-engine red car and joined a local golf club.

“She reminded us of Audrey Hepburn,” Marilyn Mason, Mary’s niece, remembers.

Mary never forgot her nieces and nephews at Christmas time and regular Sunday family dinners were never without drama because Mary, who lacked any sense of direction, often got lost while driving. She thought nothing of stopping at a stranger’s home to ask to use their phone. Mary was not a fan of cooking herself. For her own dinners, she took those every day at a local restaurant called the Flamingo where she loved to chat with the waitresses.

Mary’s two great passions were the Toronto Blue Jays and federal politics. She loved to talk with visitors about the Jays’ ups and downs, her great affection for Jose Bautista and how everything depends on a strong pitching staff. All the while, the parliamentary television channel would play in the background.

Her failing eyesight put an end to reading, so a friend visited her room in a seniors’ residence every Friday to read to her. Their last book, a novel about Mary’s favourite historical character, Mary Queen of Scots, was not finished before she died.

Mary would have scoffed at the notion that time spent with her was like being in a classroom. But for anyone willing to listen, she taught us how to be old and to continue to laugh and find enjoyment in simple things. A teacher to the end.

Sally Reardon is Mary MacIsaac’s friend.

