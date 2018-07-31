The case for treating summer like any other season

Open this photo in gallery unsplash

I’m writing this about an hour into my new morning routine. I wake up, I get ready and after consuming as much tea or coffee as humanly possible, I open my planner and work my way through the day’s to-do list. It’s boring, it’s tragically type-A (the planner is colour-coded) and I’ve never been happier. They say you find love when you’ve finally stopped looking for it and I guess it’s true. Because this summer, I fell completely in love with totally refusing to give in to the pressure of the season.

From the first sunny and slightly warm day of early spring (see: late winter), we Canadians propel ourselves toward the promise of summertime, committing to patio nights, park hangs and the posting of all of it on Instagram. Weddings are had, cottages are visited and despite the constant threat of heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, all summer activities are documented with photos and described with plenty of exclamation marks, as if the loudest of us will earn us all an extra month of heat warnings.

It’s a language I’m fluent in. After spending the summer of 2016 in a self-imposed state of adventure-loving perpetual adolescence, I used the season as an excuse to learn how to work less, day trip more and embody the spirit of summer. It worked – briefly. But 2017 brought with it new responsibilities (and more than a few incidences of feeling super sick after working outside in the sun) and I began to see summer as an old friend I didn’t have much in common with anymore. Sure, we had some good times, but it liked searing heat, humidity and the beach. And I liked staying inside and doing work. Preferably in a sweater.

But, I lied to myself about how much we’d grown apart. And after what felt like the longest winter in history, I, like everybody, was desperate to reacquaint myself with warmth and sunshine, believing the season and I could rediscover common ground. This summer, I started working outside again, made daytime plans away from the indoors and tried to keep routine and structure at a distance. A self-admitted workaholic, I reminded myself that routines were boring and that being a freelancer meant I was allowed to reject them. I ignored how much happier I felt when plans were work related or when I had a whole day and evening to throw myself into a project. I pretended to be stressed about a busy work week instead of feeling calm and in control. I talked to anyone who would listen about using my Google calendar instead of an old-fashioned planner and squashed my want to pick up a pen and physically write down what I needed to do that day. I could shine during the summer, just like everybody else. I could be fun and free-wheeling, too.

Except … After a coffee date with a friend a few weeks into this summer, I admitted that I felt untethered in a way that left me lost. I was getting my work done and keeping all my commitments, but I didn’t feel grounded or even very happy. As we talked, I realized I had been giving in to the pressure that I had to seize every single 20 C plus day by either working less or, at least, doing it outside. After patiently listening to me she pointed out the obvious: I was happiest when working, and happier still when I made it my top priority, sunny days be damned.

I went out and bought a physical planner immediately.

One of summer’s greatest myths is that for it to be the Best One Ever, we’re supposed to believe that the definition of “fun” is universal. And that despite some of us (hi there) feeling better in cool temperatures and rain, we’re meant to live up to the expectations that it’s a summer wasted unless it’s spent at the beach, on a patio or doing whatever it is people do in hot weather. But that isn’t true. For me, summer is finally just a season. It is a duration of time in which my clothes will change, but I don’t have to because I like working and writing and being productive – even if I know half my editors are away on holiday and my e-mails will go unanswered for a week or two. And for the first summer in a long time, I don’t feel like I’m playing pretend or trying to sell myself as something I’m not.