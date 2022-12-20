Illustration by Murat Yukselir/The Globe and Mail

There were a satisfyingly large number of entries to these challenges. Thank you to all who entered. I stripped off the names, did the judging, and reattached the names – all covered by the provincial health plan. As you will see, some readers have more than one entry, and entries in more than one category. Where there were two similar entries, I flipped a coin – a well-known surgical procedure.

—Warren Clements

Challenge #2

The challenge was to amend any familiar phrase or expression, and define the result. Elsie Wollaston tossed in an unamended phrase. “Mind your Ps and Qs: Expect lineups for organic petits-pois.”