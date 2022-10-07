Retail

Now open in Oakville

Women’s-wear retailer Andrews has opened a new concept boutique in downtown Oakville, Ont. Joining three other locations across the GTA, this 5,000-square-foot space sees the luxury destination add contemporary designer homewares and vintage art objects to its collection of apparel, which includes a roster of brands like Apiece Apart, BA&SH, Smythe, Self Portrait and Zadig & Voltaire. Designed to evoke a warm and welcoming vibe, Andrews president Darren Mason says, “the Japandi-inspired backdrop sets the stage for Andrews to present an ever-evolving space for customers to discover the beauty that resonates with their own personal style and lifestyle.”

Andrews, 283 Lakeshore Rd. E., Oakville, Ont., 905-849-8666, andrewsco.com.

Must have

Prada fall 2022 show in Milan, on Feb. 24.VALERIO MEZZANOTTI/The New York Times News Service

Humble-to-haute

The ribbed white tank top is having a moment. Originally designed to be worn as an undergarment, it brings a hint of eroticism to an ensemble. On the fall runways, Prada filled its show with simple tanks made all the more covetable with the addition of the brand’s triangular logo just below their scoop necklines, while Bottega Veneta introduced its own version in leather. Although there’s no shortage of designer options to splash out on, the white tank is a relatively democratic piece of clothing, one that can be worn affordably with aplomb by all genders (try COS’s minimalist take, which goes for $35). It also fits the continuing craze for all things 1990s, an era when it was synonymous with the casual-cool styling of Calvin Klein.

Trending

Kate Moss has launched Cosmoss.Handout

Celebrity skin

With the shelves at beauty retailers increasingly populated by a who’s who of A-listers, the celebrity beauty-brand gold rush is speeding up. Some of the more recent stars who’ve made the surprising jump into the skincare biz include Brad Pitt, whose Château Miraval vineyard in the South of France (and ex Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop empire) inspired his genderless line, Le Domaine. There’s also Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian who added skincare products to his cannabinoid-focused Barker Wellness Co. in September. Less outside the beauty box, supermodel Kate Moss, who rose to fashion infamy in the 1990s, is sharing her take on self-care via Cosmoss (cosmossbykatemoss.com), a collection of skin products and teas formulated for a wellness-obsessed world.

Exhibition

Threads of Power: Lace from the Textilmuseum St. Gallen, at the Bard Graduate Center in New York.Handout

Lace up

A new show is shining a spotlight on the fanciful lace creations of St. Gallen, a city of 160,000 that lies in an Alpine valley in eastern Switzerland, which is known for its lace-making expertise. On until Jan. 1 at the Bard Graduate Center in New York, Threads of Power: Lace from the Textilmuseum St. Gallen traces the development of lace from the 16th century to today, examining its contributions to the wider world of fashion. “Chemical lace is regularly included in the collections of Swiss embroidery companies, and countless well-known fashion houses integrate it into their creations,” says curator Ilona Kos. “St. Gallen’s embroidery and lace manufacturing companies work directly with the designers of fashion houses such as Prada, Dior or Akris to realize custom textile designs.”

Investment buy

Apple Watch Series 8 partnership with Hermès.Handout

Tick tock

The rugged new Apple Watch Ultra is made of aerospace-grade titanium and geared toward the outdoor adventure-seeker. For a more fashionable experience however, look no further than the Series 8 iteration of Apple’s partnership with Hermès. It introduces two stylish bands as well as the Hermès Lucky Horse watch face, a wink to the French maison’s equestrian roots.

Apple Watch Hermès Series 8, from $1,599 at Apple (apple.com).