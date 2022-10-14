Trending

McIntyre Creek near Whitehorse is open all year round even during heavy snow.Jonathan Tucker/Handout

Full spectrum

As nights get longer in the Yukon, focus turns to the sky as travellers head north with hopes of catching the magic of the Northern Lights. According to statistics from Travel Yukon, more than 10,000 tourists from Canada alone visit during the winter to see the light show. This year, it’s partnered with EnChroma, which makes glasses to assist those with colour blindness to more accurately see the full rainbow of colour. The glasses are available at several tour operators in the territory including Northern Lights Resort & Spa and Epic North Tour Experiences. Availability is limited so contact tour operators directly to inquire about loaner programs.

For more information, visit travelyukon.com.

Business

A Canada Jetlines Airbus A320 jet pulls up to the Calgary airport gate on the airline's inaugural flight at Calgary on Sept. 22.Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

Sky wars

Canada’s newest ultra-low-cost airline, Canada Jetlines, launched in late September with its inaugural flight from Toronto to Calgary. Earlier this year, Lynx, another discount carrier, based out of Calgary, started flying. They join Swoop and Flair as low-cost options in this country. For travellers, more competition for Air Canada and WestJet may seem exciting, but industry watchers are skeptical about how long these new operators will last. Industry watchers believe Air Canada and WestJet are focused on re-establishing infrastructure and processes to achieve 2019 levels of flights. John Gradek, co-ordinator of the Aviation Management program at McGill University, recently told industry publication Travelweek that “once the dust has settled and both carriers feel that they have adequate resources, the focus will shift to addressing leisure travel market share and they will join in the low-end fare battle.”

Behind the scenes

The Rimowa Factory tour in Cambridge, Ont.RIMOWA

Case study

On Oct. 15 and 16, Rimowa’s North American factory in Cambridge, Ont., will open its doors to the public for the first time. The ticketed tours, which are part of owner LVMH’s Les Journées Particulières, a global series of events that showcase the craftsmanship behind its portfolio of luxury brands, will allow guests to experience the process of creating Rimowa’s aluminum and polycarbonate suitcases, 80 per cent of which are made by hand. On average, it takes roughly an hour and a half, 90 steps and 200 components to construct one suitcase. “Rimowa will also exhibit special archive cases including archival wooden trunks dating back to the early days of the company’s founding, one of the first grooved aluminum cases ever made as well as the iconic Tropicana case,” says Emelie De Vitis, the brand’s chief marketing officer.

Packing list

Obsession Mepal Bento Box.Handout

In-flight dining

I generally avoid eating the food served by airlines. Because our sense of taste is dulled in the air, these meals are often made with extra flavour enhancers such as salt and sugar to compensate. You also don’t have control over when you eat, which is problematic because timing your meals to your new time zone, starting 12 hours before arrival, can considerably soften the effects of jet lag. I pack a healthy meal in a durable, compact bento-style lunch box. It’s easy to clean once I arrive at the hotel, and can be filled up with edible souvenirs for the trip home.

Mepal Bento Box (small), $29.99 at Indigo (indigo.ca).

Essential

Simons x Le Germain pyjama.Simons

Bed buy

The comforts of home go a long way when you’re on the road, and it’s often the small details – like one’s pyjama game – that matter most. Quebec-based department store Simons recently launched the third edition of a collaboration with Le Germain Hotels, and it includes silk sleepwear for men and women. The collection features a nightie as well as shirts and pants for men and women, all in a relaxed fit 100-per-cent silk.

From $195 at Simons (simons.ca).