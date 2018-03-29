This weekend’s pet expo celebrities and why we are wired to love them

Open this photo in gallery Big eyes and large foreheads are among the attributes people find adorable in animals, according Harold Herzog, professor emeritus of psychology from Western Carolina University. pyotr021/iStockPhoto

What is more appealing than a sweet-faced Golden Lab? Maybe a fluffy kitten, batting a string? What about those nose-on pictures of polar bears – they’re huge and dangerous animals, of course, but they also look kind of cuddly.

If you are thinking of attending the next Canadian Pet Expo, which starts tomorrow at the International Centre in Mississauga, you will be pondering pets and what makes them so darn adorable.

“Humans are wired to find some creatures cuter than others,” says Harold Herzog, professor emeritus of psychology from Western Carolina University. “We like baby features, big eyes and large foreheads,” he says. Indeed, a study from the University of Lincoln in Britain found even children as young as 3 are drawn to images of cute people and animals.

But other factors influence which animals we like and keep as pets. “Cute is not as strong as culture,” says Dr. Herzog, who notes that, in many nations, people eat dogs. Turkeys, pigeons and tortoises are popular pets in some countries. One New Yorker even has an emotional-support peacock.

Meanwhile, pop culture influences what we adore. Dr. Herzog has studied dog adoptions in the U.S. and found Dalmatians surged in popularity by 710 per cent over a 10-year-period starting in 1983, fuelled by the re-release of the animated Disney movie One Hundred and One Dalmatians. “There’s nothing cuter than a Dalmatian puppy,” says Dr. Herzog, adding, though, that they are “hard to live with” and many ended up in shelters.

While movies used to heavily influence trends — pig ownership reportedly soared after Babe came out — now it is celebrities on social media. Witness the surge in French bulldog sales in North America. They’re the sixth most popular dog in Canada right now, despite having health problems due to inbreeding. Images of Reese Witherspoon, The Rock and Lady Gaga with their pooches have driven the trend.

But regular folks with pets use social media, too, and some with particularly darling animals have turned their pets — sometimes on purpose, sometimes by accident — into celebrities.

Whether due to cuteness, cultural background or pop culture, these animals have attained celebrity status, at least for this weekend’s Canadian Pet Expo in Mississauga. For readers in the west, pet expos include Victoria (Apr. 14-15), Calgary (Apr. 21-22) and Edmonton (Jan. 26-27).

Selected celebrity pets appearing at the Canadian Pet Expo



Open this photo in gallery Moose the Pug @itsmoosethepug

Moose the Pug

Breed: Pug

Gender: Male

Age: 3

Of note: 115K followers on Instagram

Fave food: Peanut butter

Fave toy: Stuffies. He can chew on an arm for hours.

Origin story: Owners Caitlin Ryan and Derek Estey of Toronto — who had another pug for 11 years — adopted Moose from a breeder (and recently got Moose a little sister named Buffy). One of his photos on Instagram, out of the blue, got 100 likes. Now, his parents nurture their online community by responding to all messages and requests.

Star power: “He’s cute, everyone thinks he’s a puppy,” says Ryan, who notes his big eyes win everyone over, even those who don’t adore pugs. Fans often come up and say, “I don’t like pugs, but I love Moose.”

Open this photo in gallery Bear the Cat Lauren Piasecki

Bear

Breed: Himalayan

Gender: Male

Age: 10

Of note: 11.9K followers on Instagram

Fave toy: Sticks

Origin story: Toronto’s Lauren Piasecki got him from a friend who was moving away when he was just 10 months old. With an overload of photos, she started him an Instagram account, and it took off.

Star power: “In photos, I feel like his personality comes across. He has a dry sense of humour,” says Ms. Piasecki, who helps Bear’s photos along with clever captions. She takes snaps when they go on their regular walks and hikes — Bear refuses the leash, but stays close to his owner. He’s a very dog-like cat who loves going camping and once rode, very co-operatively, in a grocery cart while his owner shopped.

Open this photo in gallery Dozer the Pig Jerri Gallaugher

Dozer

Breed: Mini pig

Gender: Male

Age: 3

Of note: Skilled performer and agility master who’s opened for the RCMP Musical Ride

Fave food: Strawberries and lollipops

Fave toy: Playing with his Chihuahua siblings

Origin story: Owner Jerri Gallaugher’s son and his girlfriend adopted Dozer, then they broke up, so she took him. “I’m part of the dog world. And I said he could stay if he can do what my dogs do. He does more than what my dogs do.” At her country property in Mansfield, Ont., Dozer goes for walks, eats and does agility training, just like her five dogs.

Star power: Dozer can do obstacle courses, pull a cart, swim and ride a skateboard. He can do scent detection. He adores posing for selfies. At home, he acts like an adoring toddler who follows his owner around. “He snout is always attached to my ankle,” says Ms. Gallaugher.

Open this photo in gallery Petee the Husky Chelsee Bradbury and Shawn Orsini

Petee

Breed: Siberian Husky

Gender: Male

Age: 2

Of note: 34.85K followers on Instagram, does modelling and events

Fave food: Chicken

Fave toy: Just loves running around

Origin story: Owners Chelsee Bradbury and Shawn Orsini of Toronto found him at a somewhat sketchy breeder and took him home at just five weeks old. He’s named for the pup on the Little Rascals, as he has a black patch around one eye. Dogs of Instagram featured him when he was six months old and in a January, 2017, blog post. Bravo compared him to Anderson Cooper.

Star power: “He’s known for his goofy expressions,” says Ms. Bradbury — he’s just able to match his silly expression with his latest outfit. He loves dressing up and hamming for the crowds and the camera, and kills it on the red carpet. He also does dog sledding. Petee will be the ring bearer at his parents’ upcoming wedding (his little sister Joey will be the flower girl).

Online celebrity pets

And, though they are not appearing at the Pet Expo, these are a couple of Canadian animals that have what it takes to attain celebrity status, not just because they fit into the forms that humans appreciate, but also because of the efforts of the humans who manage their online presence.

Suki Cat Adventure Cat

Lives in: Vancouver

Type: Bengal cat

Instagram followers: 806k

Fun fact: A cat who loves water

Human: Marti Gutfreund

Emerald Lake, B.C. A post shared by Suki Cat (@sukiicat) on Mar 5, 2018 at 4:03pm PST

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Lives in: Ottawa

Type: Miniature black and tan dachshund

Instagram followers: 586k

Fun fact: Named after Robinson Crusoe for his deep sense of adventure

Human: Ryan Beauchesne